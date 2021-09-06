CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men’s QF at Flushing Meadows

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarter-finals of the men’s tournament at Flushing Meadows after the 18-year-old Spaniard beat Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 on Sunday. Alcaraz, who is 18 years and four months old, is...

TennisESPN

Carlos Alcaraz, 18, youngest man in US Open quarterfinals since 1963

NEW YORK -- Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open since 1963 on Sunday. The 18-year-old from Spain reached the final eight at Flushing Meadows by beating 141st-ranked qualifier Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. Alcaraz now plays No. 12...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Fans return to Flushing Meadows as U.S. Open gets underway

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Open welcomed fans back for the first time since 2019 as Day One of the crown jewel of American tennis started in warm and sunny weather at Flushing Meadows on Monday. Japan's Naomi Osaka begins her title defence to kick off the...
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Draw: Breaking Down Men's and Women's Brackets

Novak Djokovic's quest for the season-long Grand Slam kicks off Tuesday night at the 2021 U.S. Open. Djokovic captured the men's crown at each of first three major tournaments of the season. With Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer out of the draw, the three top players from the next generation of stars will try to ruin Djokovic's clean sweep of the season's Grand Slams.
TennisWDEZ 101.9 FM

Tennis-U.S. Open day six

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT):. Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Alcaraz upsets Tsitsipas to reach U.S. Open fourth round

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Fearless Carlos Alcaraz was not distracted by another mid-match bathroom break from Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday, holding focus to upset the Greek third seed 6-3 4-6 7-6 (2) 0-6 7-6 (5) and advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Having assumed the...
TennisWDEZ 101.9 FM

Tennis-Pliskova aces third-round challenge at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Fourth seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova rocketed 20 aces past third-round foe Ajla Tomljanovic to win 6-3 6-2 on Saturday, keeping her bid for a maiden major title on track at the U.S. Open. The Wimbledon runner-up had 20 winners in the first set and fended off...
SoccerWDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

(Reuters) – Orbelin Pineda’s penalty just before halftime gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Hosts Costa Rica had their chances to equalise in the second half, particularly in stoppage time, but Mexico’s resolute defence stood firm.
Tennisolympics.com

Carlos Alcaraz, the tennis teen writing history at the U.S. Open

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has been so good at the 2021 U.S. Open that already whispers circle that he could be the ‘Next Rafa.’. But when you reflect on what the 18-year-old has already achieved at Flushing Meadows you quickly understand the chatter. Then, showing match maturity well beyond...
Sportswmleader.com

Lloyd Harris defeats Reilly Opelka to advance at US Open

The Serve-bot broke down. Hard-hitting Reilly Opelka picked the worst time of the year to have his worst service game of the season. And it cost the 22nd-seeded American, with Lloyd Harris pulling out a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round win at the U.S. Open. The 6-foot-11 Opelka had...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Scrappy Sakkari survives gruelling three-setter to beat Andreescu

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Greek Maria Sakkari emerged triumphant from a gruelling three hour, 30 minute battle with former champion Bianca Andreescu at the U.S. Open on Monday, clinching a 6-7(2) 7-6(6) 6-3 victory to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Sakkari helped the Canadian to an early break in the...
Tennisnewspressnow.com

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.

