Marvel's History-Making 'Shang-Chi' Breaks Barriers and Box Office Records

Cover picture for the articleIt's opening weekend for Marvel's Asian-led superhero movie called Shang-Chi. Parts of the history-making film were shot and set in San Francisco. Betty Yu reports. (9-5-21)

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Set to Nearly Triple Labor Day Box Office Record

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to demolish the previous Labor Day opening weekend record at the box office. It isn't surprising that the film will set a new record since Labor Day hasn't traditionally been the ideal target for a blockbuster opening, with potential moviegoers instead taking in the last gasp of summer weather. But it's been a strange time for the box office, as the Delta variant and low vaccination rates extend the COVID-19 pandemic. But Shang-Chi seems set to beat expectations three-fold. Analysts project the film will earn $70.8 million over its first three days and $86 million over the full holiday weekend after garnering $29.6 million on its first day at the box office.
MoviesSFGate

Box Office: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Opens to $8.8 Million in Thursday Previews

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuted to $8.8 million in Thursday night previews. The impressive number is the second highest preview result of COVID times, just behind the $13.2 million that “Black Widow” pulled in two months ago. It also tops the opening night numbers of recent hits such as “F9” ($7.1 million, en route to $70 million bow) and “A Quiet Place Part II” ($4.8 million, before premiering to $57 million). “Shang-Chi” was expected to open to between $45 million to $50 million at the domestic box office, but that number could climb higher given the sterling preview results.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Shang-Chi Breaks Labor Day Record With Epic $90 Million Four-Day Haul

The numbers look good for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which pulled in a record-breaking $90 million across the four-day weekend. They look even better for theaters and the industry. The only people probably looking at the numbers with some grief are the folks at Paramount, which recently pushed both Jackass Forever and Top Gun: Maverick off this year’s schedule into 2022. That could still turn out to be a good idea and ultimately be looked back upon as just a slight delay for some bigger grosses, assuming the pandemic numbers head in the right direction again. But as the box office numbers have been showing for the past month now, people are still going to the movies – especially when there are no streaming options. But even more important for the industry is the extrapolation of these numbers, which are starting to feel more like pre-2020 instead of 2021. And not to bury the lede, but the box office just had its biggest Labor Day weekend ever. Not bad.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

'Shang-Chi,' with an Asian lead, sets a N.America box office record

The North American box office got a big boost as Disney's new "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, scored an unexpectedly strong $71.4 million opening, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, was a Labor Day weekend record, the Hollywood Reporter said, and the film is expected to take in an additional $12.1 million on Monday. "This is a fantastic opening on a traditionally quiet Labor Day weekend," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "The three-day number is a record-breaker for the holiday, a positive finish to the summer... (marking) a sensational weekend for the industry." "Shang-Chi" stars Canadian actor, stuntman and erstwhile Deloitte accountant Simu Liu as Marvel's newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father. It also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.
MoviesNewsday

'Shang-Chi' shatters box office record with $71.4 million debut

On what's traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.
Moviesradionwtn.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ tops North American box office over Labor Day weekend with earnings of $90M

Marvel‘s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ set a new Labor Day box office record with a $90 million in earnings over the holiday weekend. According to reports, the film surpassed 2007’s record holder ‘Halloween,’ which garnered $30.6 million. Shang-Chi also earned $75.5 million from 4,300 domestic locations across across three days, and its international earnings came in at around $127.6 million. Shang-Chi’s three-day earnings also marks the second-biggest domestic opening of 2021, just behind ‘Black Widow‘s’ $80.3 million. and above ‘Fast and Furious 9‘s’ $90 million opening.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ To The Moon: Marvel Asian American Superhero Movie Wraps Labor Day Weekend With Record $94M+ & Best Monday During Pandemic

Tuesday AM: With Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on the marquee, audiences didn’t take a holiday from the movies. As expected, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Marvel Cinematic Universe title came in much higher than what Disney was spotting, earning $19.2M yesterday. That’s hands down the best Monday ever for a film during the pandemic, and the 27th biggest Monday of all-time, ahead of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($19.1M) and 2012’s Avengers ($18.89M) and behind The Dark Knight Rises ($19.4M). All of this adds up to a revised 4-day of $94.67M. Shang-Chi should also own the No. 1 spot in...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Yep, ‘Shang-Chi’ is going to win another weekend, but what about ‘Malignant’?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of September 10 – September 12. Surprising no one, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) is expected to win again after dominating last weekend with $75.4 million ($94.5 million if you count its domestic total to date). Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, “Shang-Chi” is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the first to feature a predominantly Asian cast. SEE Users Leaderboard: Box Office Predictions 2021 — Where do YOU...
MoviesObserver

Why ‘Shang-Chi’ Is the Box Office Savior Hollywood Has Been Waiting For

Back in April, amid a miniature surge of optimism regarding the film industry’s gradual recovery, I offered a cold hard reality check. It was too soon to be optimistic and the box office data sadly supported that viewpoint. But today, Hollywood finally seems to find itself on the upswing, smashing a box office record that has held for fourteen years.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Rule Box Office Again as ‘Malignant’ Eyes Soft Start

After its heroic opening weekend in North America, Disney and Marvel’s superhero adventure “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will have no trouble reclaiming the domestic box office crown. The comic book adaptation, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is eyeing a second weekend haul between $26 million and $34 million. That would mark a 55% to 65% decline from its opening, a standard drop for a Marvel movie in non-COVID times. “Shang Chi” kicked off its theatrical run with $75.3 million in its first three days of release and finished the Labor Day holiday with a record-setting $94.6 million. Since...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

As Summer Box Office Wraps with $1.75 Billion, It Closes on a High Note

No one expected this summer to be a close comparison to the last pre-pandemic summer and it wasn’t. Total North American box office for the 17-week summer period, including the Labor Day holiday weekend, totaled about $1.75 billion. That’s a little more than 40 percent of the $4.34 billion recorded in 2019, a period that did not include $474 million for the first week of “Avengers: Endgame.” (That opened on the last Friday in April.) However, summer 2021 ended on a high note: While summer as a whole hovered around 40 percent of 2019, the August comparison improved to 50 percent....
MoviesScreendaily

North American 2021 summer box office up 893% on 2020, down 59.7% on 2019

This year’s summer box office season in North America generated $1.752bn according to Comscore for an 892.7% increase over summer 2020, while a 59.7% drop against summer 2019 shows there is still a long way to go before box office can approach pre-pandemic levels. Thirty-seven films were released in more...
MoviesHuntingtonNews.Net

"Ten Rings" Sets Labor Day Record

The Marvel "underdog" , Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has out performed all estimates raking in an estimated $90 million dollars over the Labor Day Weekend, setting a new record. Variety wrote:. "Yes, even with the delta variant raging, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...

