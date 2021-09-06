CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Truthfully, they could have scored a TD at the end of the game

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

But showed surprising class by letting the clock run out. Re: TNET: Elliott says lack of any rhythm stifled the Clemson offense. but I am not sure how much more he could have done once the ball was spotted. They were getting pressure with 4 and had their backs sitting in 2 deep all night, th best we could hope for a PA call which did in fact bail us out 2x when we threw a contested ball downfield.. This offense just was not prepared for the big stage. It was hard to even know what plays were called because so many were blown up before they started.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#The End Of The Game#American Football#Tnet#Qb#Uga#Wr#Dju#Uga#Ol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
Michigan Statedailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is dead wrong about the Cowboys

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to reevaluate the Cowboys. Bruce Arians is one of the best coaches in the NFL, so he will always get the benefit of the doubt. What he did with the Buccaneers is nothing short of spectacular, and the recent Super Bowl win places Arians in the upper echelon of coaches in league history.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton scores a TD in first game back

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury. He scored a touchdown in his first game back. At the end of the day, nobody really cares about the score of the Denver Broncos’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone cares about how well the starters play and whether or not they make it out of the game healthy. A number of key players who missed all or most of the 2020 season were back in action for the first time as the Broncos took the field against the Rams, including arguably the best player on the team — Courtland Sutton.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Stefon Diggs Shares Honest Admission On Leaving Vikings

For the first five years of his NFL career, superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a Minnesota Viking. And after completing the “Minneapolis Miracle” and signing a five-year, $72 million extension back in 2018, it looked as though that wasn’t expected to change anytime soon. But, in his final years...
NFLchatsports.com

Late TD leads Dolphins to preseason win against Bengals; rookie RB Gerrid Doaks scores twice in homecoming

CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins rookie running back Gerrid Doaks played his college football just more than three miles from Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium. In the Dolphins’ preseason finale at the Bengals, Doaks, the University of Cincinnati alum, was one of the standouts, scoring two touchdowns as Miami won, 29-26, on a late 34-yard fourth-down touchdown pass from Reid Sinnett to tight end Chris Myarick.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Wolverine RB Zach Charbonnet scores UCLA's 1st TD of 2021

Zach Charbonnet headed out West this offseason, and the former Michigan running back is starting strong with his new squad. After the 2020 season, Charbonnet transferred to Chip Kelly’s UCLA squad. The Bruins are taking on Hawaii in Week 0, and Charbonnet scored early on. After taking a handoff, Charbonnet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy