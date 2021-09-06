Truthfully, they could have scored a TD at the end of the game

But showed surprising class by letting the clock run out. Re: TNET: Elliott says lack of any rhythm stifled the Clemson offense. but I am not sure how much more he could have done once the ball was spotted. They were getting pressure with 4 and had their backs sitting in 2 deep all night, th best we could hope for a PA call which did in fact bail us out 2x when we threw a contested ball downfield.. This offense just was not prepared for the big stage. It was hard to even know what plays were called because so many were blown up before they started.