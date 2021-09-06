The Eugene Symphony On The Air: Music For Strings

Bruckner wrote little chamber music, and this disc contains all one is ever likely to encounter. His String Quartet is a comparatively early work, the result of his studies with Simon Sechter who had taught Schubert. This Quartet is reminiscent of that great master, except that it is very economical with melodies, which does mark quite a difference. In fact it does tend to sound rather like a series of bridge passages which don’t serve to connect anything of interest. Harmless, to be listened to once or twice by the dedicated Brucknerian.