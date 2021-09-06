CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eugene Symphony On The Air: Music For Strings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eugene Symphony begins a three-part exploration of its Soundwaves virtual concert series by showcasing a few of the string orchestra pieces performed last season. Remarkably, by just scoring for string instruments, each of these featured composers on this episode was able to bring to life music that is deeply lush and beautiful, yet very different from each other. In this episode, along with hearing each of these pieces, you’ll learn how Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong discovered Zhou Tian’s music, hear a special interview with composer Dr. Chen Yi, discover Florence Price’s amazing legacy, and get an insider look from cellist Kathryn Brunhaver about her experience performing Gustav Holst’s St. Paul’s Suite.

