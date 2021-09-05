CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Worth' Director On Her Emotional 9/11 Drama

kmuw.org
 4 days ago

What is a human life worth? That's a question of faith, of values and philosophy, one that speaks to the most profound meditations about the meaning of life. But in America, it is also a question of money. And that was the question attorney Kenneth Feinberg was asked to answer when he was selected to be the special master of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The fund was created by Congress to bring financial relief to those who lost loved ones in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and also to protect the airlines and by extension the economy from almost certain devastating lawsuits. What followed was a complex, emotional and sometimes painful process that is now dramatized in a new movie called "Worth." Here's a clip from the film where Feinberg, played by Michael Keaton, and his law partner, Camille Biros, played by Amy Ryan, describe to their staff what the law creating the fund actually says.

