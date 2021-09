Fire crews have upped containment on the destructive Caldor Fire, which has burned for two weeks in El Dorado County and is looming west of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The fire has spread east from its origin point near Omo Ranch nearly to Strawberry, an eastward push that has fueled concerns over the fire reaching South Lake Tahoe. The fire’s leading edge was 12 miles away, Cal Fire said, and just outside of Strawberry and west of Sierra-at-Tahoe resort. To the fire’s north is Desolation Wilderness, the Sierra crest that’s more rock than trees.