Epidemiologist Weighs In On The Current State Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

kmuw.org
 4 days ago

It is Labor Day weekend, and Americans are on the move. The Transportation Security Administration recorded almost 4 million travelers on Thursday and Friday of this past week, near pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, this also comes at a dangerous time, as a surge in COVID cases - fueled by a variant that we've come to know as delta - has led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths across the country, even as the country's vaccination rate continues to rise. And, of course, kids across the country are returning to in-person schooling.

New York City, NY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public Health

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Public Health

Here are the states recovering quickest from the COVID-19 pandemic

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. economy has slowly continued to recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with months of robust hiring and a widespread vaccination campaign. However, the recovery has not been equal across all states. Currently, 62.5% have at least one dose and 53.2% of the U.S....
Tennessee State

Gov. Bill Lee defends state's pandemic response as Tennessee becomes top state with COVID-19 infections

The governor didn't commit to additional state action but stressed the effectiveness of masks and said those 12 and older should consider getting vaccinated. Despite record-high COVID-19 infections among school-age children and school districts struggling to stay open, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday stood by his administration's response, insisting parents — not officials — know best for their children.
Public Health

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Student whose grandma died of Covid-19 mocked at school board meeting while he advocated for masks. Parents who oppose mask mandates laughed at a Tennessee high-schooler while he spoke about his grandma who died of Covid-19 at a school board meeting. "I'm worried about my family. If I get Covid,...
Pennsylvania State
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,391 New Cases, 38 Additional Deaths And Over 2,000 Current Hospitalizations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,391 new coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,329,111 cases and 28,446 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,010 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 496 in ICUs. That’s up significantly from a month ago, where 754 people were hospitalized and 185 of them were in the ICU. Two months ago, just under 300 people were in the hospital. The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%. The...
Los Angeles County, CA

Coronavirus infections among LA County healthcare workers declining

LOS ANGELES — Southland hospitals continued seeing drops in the number of COVID-positive patients on Tuesday, Sept. 7, while infections among health care workers in Los Angeles County have also been trending downward after two months of increases over the summer. According to state figures, there were 1,433 patients in...
Olmsted County, MN

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 hospitalization trends

(ABC 6 News) - The nation has been experiencing a surge this summer as the contagious Delta variant spreads and Minnesota is seeing a higher number of children being hospitalized for COVID-19. Health experts in southeast Minnesota continue to monitor case numbers and hospitalizations with COVID-19. Mayo Clinic says it is a fluctuating number and that it's hard to give an exact number of people who are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Consistent with national findings, most hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and health experts are also seeing hospitalized patients are somewhat younger than in prior waves. That is raising hospital capacity concerns, but not so much here in southeastern Minnesota.
Indiana State

State health officials holding briefing on COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in a month, state health leaders will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will discuss the latest data regarding coronavirus in Indiana. They last held a briefing on July 30.
Public Health

Is it safe to gather for Labor Day? Experts weigh in amid COVID-19 surge

As Americans head into Labor Day weekend, experts are emphasizing the importance of taking safety precautions against COVID-19, especially in areas that are seeing an increase in cases or are dealing with low vaccination rates. Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an infectious disease expert and assistant professor of medicine at Emory University...

