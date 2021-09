It’s finally game week in Austin. Texas has a big task in front of them with having to take on the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in their season opener. The Longhorns had a full offseason under a new coaching staff to prepare for their tough first half of the schedule, and to just simply just to train in general as last season the offseason was decimated by COVID-19. However, just because Texas feels as if they are prepared for this matchup, does not mean that it will be a walk in the park by any means. It’s college football, anything can happen.