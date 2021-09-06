CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions Midseason-Premiere Recap: Keep It Hygge

By Sarene Leeds
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to fire up those Boomer-rock playlists, y’all, because Billions is back. Fourteen months after COVID-19 forced Axe Cap & Co. to join the Roys in what seemed like an interminable hiatus, Tom Petty and the Velvet Underground are heralding the return of one-half of TV’s favorite venal New York billionaires.

