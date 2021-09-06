Billions Midseason-Premiere Recap: Keep It Hygge

The past that haunts you could be your relationship with Tim Kono. The past that haunts you could be your finances, or lack thereof. Or the past that haunts you could be professional cruise line Porky Pig and Bugs Bunny mascots. No matter how your mistakes hurt and haunt you, you can get a second chance, whether you’re Winnie the dog (who I am very grateful is alive) or musical superstar Sting. You might get it wrong again, and you might make it worse. And you might just make the same mistake. But if you embrace the mess, as podcast host Cinda Canning (played by Tina Fey) suggests, you might find exactly what you were looking for: answers to a murder case, peace of mind, maybe even a fresh start. “The Sting” — named after the musical superstar and murder suspect but also one of the top five Robert Redford movies and one of the hottest movies ever made — explores what happens when people such as Charles, Oliver, Mabel, and Sting confront their mistakes and embrace the mess.