Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

By Associated Press
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as 1-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. The Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup,...

