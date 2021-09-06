CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RailRiders fall to Buffalo, ninth straight loss

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 9-6 to the Buffalo Bisons in an 11-inning contest on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders have now lost nine straight games.

Buffalo took a 2-0 lead against Clarke Schmidt in the top of the first inning when two runs came in to score on a throwing error by Armando Alvarez. The Bisons scored two more against Schmidt in his 4.1 innings of work, during which he allowed six hits and struck out six while not issuing a walk.

The RailRiders answered back with a run in the bottom of the first, when Estevan Florial doubled and scored on a Donny Sands RBI single. Sands had a big day at the plate, also picking up a two-run double in the fifth as part of a 2-for-4 game.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Jonathan Davis was hit by a pitch and stole second base against MLB rehabber Julian Merryweather. Matt Pita drove him home with a double to left to tie the game. The next batter, Alvarez, doubled to right to score Pita and give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-4 advantage.

Gregory Polanco hit a solo home run off Greg Weissert in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 5-5. The contest remained tied into the 10th inning, when Buffalo took a 6-5 lead on an RBI infield single from Cullen Large against Adam Warren.

In the bottom of the 10th, the RailRiders tied the game when Jonathan Davis drove a ground-rule double to right, scoring Ryan LaMarre. In the 11th, the Bisons struck for three runs against Nick Goody to finish off a 9-6 win.

