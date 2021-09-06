Heels Recap: Sometimes That’s the Way Sad Comes Out

Just when it would appear that things are going to get patched up in DWL something else comes along and puts a monkey wrench in the whole thing. It was easy enough to realize that the aftermath of the match between Jack and Ace wasn’t over yet, but digging deeper into the Spade’s past we get to see their father and his inexplicable ending as he shoots himself within the first few minutes of the episode. Worse still, Ace was the one that found his father, which could explain a lot when it comes to his own breakdown at this point since the trauma of finding out that someone close to you has committed suicide is bound to mess just about anyone up. There’s no doubt that Tom Spade had issues that caused him to do something so drastic, but the fact that it damaged his family beyond repair is easy to see. But after taking control of DWL it doesn’t feel as though there was anything that was going to make them a tightly-knit unit if that was what they’d been in the first place.