CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNYyh_0bncfKiK00
Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Costa Rica v Mexico - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - September 5, 2021 Mexico's Orbelin Pineda celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Orbelin Pineda's penalty just before halftime gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Hosts Costa Rica had their chances to equalise in the second half, particularly in stoppage time, but Mexico's resolute defence stood firm.

Mexico lead the eight-team table with six points from two games, two points ahead of Panama, who drew 0-0 with Costa Rica on Thurday.

Mexico meet Panama on Wednesday while Costa Rica play Jamaica.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Mexico#Jamaica#Panama#San Jose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSaudacy.com

US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — American players and the entire U.S. soccer community waited 1,424 days for this moment. Neither a triumph nor another tumble, the night showed problems mixed among promise. “First reaction is disappointed,” defender Tim Ream said after a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday...
Soccerwearebreakingnews.com

Concacaf Qualifiers Standings: Matches, Updated Classification And Results Of The Octagonal Final Heading To Qatar 2022 After Matchday 1 | Mexico | United States | Costa Rica | Panama | MEXICO

Both goals fell through the collection of penalties. Alexander López scored for the catracha squad in the 40th minute and the maple leaf country team matched the 66 with a Cyle Larin charge. Later, the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City was the scene of a goalless draw between the teams of Panama and Costa Rica.
FIFAFOX Sports

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Inside the wild world of international soccer

The buildup to the absolute, undisputed best time in soccer’s never-ending cycle is also its strangest. In 14 months, the FIFA World Cup will be upon us in all its majesty. It is a fiesta of sports, a celebration of fan culture and a collection of the finest players on the planet in one spot for five glorious weeks of ceaseless action.
FIFAPosted by
The Associated Press

FIFA eyes disciplinary action against Argentina, Brazil

Disciplinary proceedings were opened by FIFA against Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday over the chaos that led to their World Cup qualifier being suspended after Brazilian health officials stormed the field to question the quarantine status of players. FIFA cited ongoing legal procedures as the reason it could not provide...
FIFA104.1 WIKY

Soccer-FIFA opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match

(Reuters) – World soccer’s governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into Sunday’s Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier which was abandoned after five minutes amid farcical scenes. Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch to stop the game after accusing four of Argentina’s English Premier League players of violating the...
Soccer104.1 WIKY

Soccer – Depay treble sends Dutch top of World Cup qualifying group

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick as the Netherlands ran out 6-1 winners over 10-man Turkey at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday to go top of World Cup qualifying Group G. It was the first international treble for the 27-year-old striker as the Dutch posted an emphatic victory...
NFLCBS Sports

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept 8 Concacaf World Cup qualifier predictions

Jamaica travels to face Costa Rica in a pivotal 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifier at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica on Wednesday. Costa Rica suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in its last outing. Jamaica, meanwhile, has lost each of its last four games, including a 3-0 drumming against Panama on Sunday. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
MLSPosted by
Sports Illustrated

In 45 Minutes, USMNT Turns Its World Cup Qualifying Quest Around

Gregg Berhalter got just about everything wrong at the beginning of Wednesday night’s pivotal World Cup qualifier in Honduras but one. After starting two different center forwards in lackluster draws against El Salvador and Canada, the U.S. men's national team manager turned to 18-year-old FC Dallas prodigy Ricardo Pepi, a dual-national who just committed to the program in August. Pepi sat for the first two games, finally made his senior U.S. debut in San Pedro Sula and over the course of a remarkable second half, played a stunning and beguiling role in securing a critical victory and rescuing the desperate Americans’ qualifying campaign.
Soccerrsl.com

Justin Meram's Quest to Qualify for World Cup Begins

Real Salt Lake winger Justin Meram finished out a series of two matches against Iran and South Korea with the Iraq National Team as part of Asian Football Confederation’s qualification process for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Iraq is currently seeking to qualify for second-ever appearances at...
Toledo, OHMarietta Daily Journal

Europe defeats USA to win 2021 Solheim Cup

Team Europe did enough Monday to hold off Team USA and win the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, successfully defending the title for only the second time in history. Europe entered the day up 9-7 and finished up 15-13 after the two sides split 12 singles...
FIFAMetro International

Soccer-European club body opposes biennial World Cup plans

(Reuters) – European Leagues, the body representing professional club competitions on the continent, has firmly and unanimously opposed any proposals to stage the World Cup every two years. European Leagues is the latest among a number of stakeholders in the game who have expressed concerns over FIFA’s plans for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy