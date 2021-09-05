Letter To The Editor: Metzger’s Demonstrates Excellent Customer Service

On the job in Los Alamos Tuesday cleaning a customer’s car is co-owner Nik Allen of Atomic City Auto Detailing, a mobile detailing business that services Los Alamos, White Rock and LANL. Allen is a 2008 Los Alamos High School graduate, who with his partner Sarah Downes, has operated the business for a couple of years. Downes said the business is certified, bonded, insured and GSA approved. They service individual vehicles, RV’s, fleet vehicles and Lab vehicles using water based green products. Downes added that doctors recommend deep cleaning vehicles every 6 months to remove dust and allergens and to kill bacteria and viruses. For free estimates, call 505.500.4299. Gift certificates are available. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.
