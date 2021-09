That’s really the question in a game like this. Hazell was unquestionably awful at Purdue with nine wins in 3.5 years, but he did go 4-0 against the FCS. I mention the FCS factor because UConn is probably worse than those Purdue teams under Hazell in roughly the same amount of time. Since Randy Edsall came back in 2017 the Huskies are a dismal 6-32. Hazell, through 38 games Hazell was at least 7-31. Purdue also had not lost to an FCS team (though Hazell certainly tried against a godawful Indiana State team in 2013).