The Walking Dead Recap: Horse Whispering

By Richard Rys
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout midway through this episode, Magna and Kelly talk about horses and gaining their trust. It’s one of those quiet conversations that occurs between bouts of zombie mayhem and the horrors of mankind, one that’s supposed to carry greater significance — an emotional weight that both resonates and instructs, suggesting a brief glimmer of hope in this otherwise miserable existence. But sometimes, as the old theme song goes, a horse is just a horse. And despite a few tender moments amidst the tense ones, there’s a certain TWD-by-numbers quality to this chapter.

