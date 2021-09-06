CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Movies Eerily Similar to “Big Trouble in Little China”

By Tom Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome movies stand out as classic and unique, up until one sees that they might have been inspired by other movies in some way or perhaps managed to inspire other ideas that came along afterward. Big Trouble in Little China is one among many movies that’s kind of campy, a little ridiculous, but pure awesome to those that have come to enjoy what it has to offer. From the simple and witty humor to the mythological aspect of it, the movie is one of those that a lot of people can’t help but laugh at when it comes to certain scenes while realizing how awesome other scenes were for the time period. Plus, the acting is kind of silly in some areas but it’s still enough fun that one can’t help but forgive a lot of the mistakes and moments that are kind of cringe-worthy at times. The overall experience is great enough that a lot of people have watched the movie multiple times, and to be fair, some have watched it often enough to quote every line verbatim.

MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Totally Ripped off Star Trek

Sometimes anything that comes after a big-time franchise can be called a rip-off, and sometimes it’s a justification used by those that think that things are a little too similar. But if that’s the case then Hollywood is full of rip-offs since quite a few stories manage to do the same thing that many stories before them have done, but using their own style. There are a few blatant rip-offs of Star Trek out there, and there are some that people still claim are carefully constructed homages that aren’t mean to insult or attack the reputation of the show, but instead are meant to show a definite love for the original series and movies that helped to start a great deal of what pop culture has become. But now and then there are movies that use elements from the show that are kind of hard to miss when they take certain elements from the movies that feel like a blatant jab. Some movies do it so well however that one can’t help but laugh.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Horror Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Jeepers Creepers franchise has been one of the few successful horror franchises to start in the last 20. Jeepers Creepers hasn’t had the same huge success as films like Saw and The Conjuring, but it introduced a new monster, The Creeper, into the world of horror movies. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees aren’t born every day. The Jeepers Creepers films have built a dedicated fan base willing and ready to watch The Creeper stalk his prey every 23 years for 23 days in spring. Now, the franchise is about to enter a new phase with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
TV & VideosPosted by
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Completely Ripped off “The Exorcist”

Let’s be honest about this, sometimes a movie is made in the image of another simply because the filmmaker might admire what they’ve seen and want to see if they can do something similar with their own twist on it. In other cases, they might be seeing if they can do something that is essentially a ripoff without trying to call it what it really is. The Exorcist is just one of many movies that have managed to inspire a great number of copycats that have tried to come up with their own take on the possession angle that might be seen as unique and special, only to realize that people are going to call them out on their nonsense when it’s finally noticed. Fans of The Exorcist have been notoriously hard on a lot of movies over the years that appear to have taken straight from the main gist of the movie when trying to come up with their own idea. The trick, unfortunately, is that a movie might appear to be every bit the ripoff that people accuse it of being, but there are times when it might be a coincidence.
Moviesnewspressnow.com

The Shuffle: The movies are in trouble - Part II

If you think you’re having a bad day, at least be thankful you’re not a movie executive trying to navigate this endless pandemic. If you’ve been reading the tea leaves, things are not looking good again for movie theaters. Movies like “Jungle Cruise” and “The Suicide Squad” have disappointed. Upcoming blockbusters like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” are rumored to be pushed back to 2022, while others like the final “Hotel Transylvania” will go straight to streaming.
MoviesEW.com

Marcel is a little mollusk in a big world in first look at Marcel the Shell With Shoes On movie

A small shell is coming to the big screen. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, the feature-length adaptation of Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate's series of popular short films and New York Times-bestselling books, marks the feature debut of the internet's most beloved mollusk. It will make its bow at the Telluride Film Festival on Friday, but EW can exclusively debut the (adorable!) first look now, below.
MoviesGeekTyrant

MERRY LITTLE BATMAN Holiday Animated Movie Announced By DC

WarnerMedia has announced a new DC animated holiday film project titled Merry Little Batman. The film is set to air during Cartoon Network's "ACME Night" block of programming, before debuting on HBO Max at a later date. The animated family action comedy will join the rogue's gallery of classic holiday...
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Is another wave of big movie delays just beginning?

Amid the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, will the most highly-anticipated films of the fall actually be coming to theaters?. Paramount announced Wednesday it has delayed Top Gun: Maverick, which was set to be one of the fall's biggest movies, from Nov. 19 to May 27, Variety reports. The studio also delayed Jackass Forever from Oct. 22 to Feb. 4, while Mission: Impossible 7 has been postponed from May 2022 to September 2022. Both Top Gun and Mission: Impossible are "big potential billion dollar grossing franchises" that "require the world to be in an ideal order, not crimped by a pandemic," Deadline wrote.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies You Totally Forgot Chris Evans Was In

It might be tough to think that anyone could forget that Chris Evans when it comes to his movie appearances, but given that his look has changed in various movies it’s easy to think that the mind might wander now and again. There are some movies that he’s gone way out of character for what people expect, but forgetting that he was in the movie altogether is kind of difficult to imagine. There are those movies that people don’t remember as well though that Chris has been in, either because the movie wasn’t that big of a deal or because he played a character that was kind of there and then gone so quickly. Then there are those movies that weren’t bad but weren’t necessarily good enough to really pay attention to, meaning they might have come out at the same time as one or more blockbusters and therefore were overshadowed in a big way. Chris has become such a huge star that it’s difficult to think that anyone would forget what movies he’s been in, but it still happens.
MoviesTVOvermind

Hollywood’s Least Grossing Movies of 2021 So Far

A film’s pre-production, production, and post-production require a constant flow of good cash to be made possible. It is, therefore, an investment that is supposed to yield fruits by the end of marketing. The combined revenue after release should exceed the amount spent while making the movie by a significant margin. That’s one of the ways to classify a film as ‘successful.’
Hip HopTVOvermind

Five Movies With Incredible Hip Hop Soundtracks

Anyone who really loves movies knows that there’s more to a good film than what’s on the screen. Picking the perfect music is a key component to any good movie, and over the years there have been some very impressive soundtracks. Although all genres of music can make for a great soundtrack, there’s something special about hip hop that always adds a new layer to the story. From happy to sad to exciting, hip hop has a song for every occasion. Some of these songs have provided the perfect backdrop to some of the most memorable moments in countless movies over the last several decades. Keep reading for five movies with incredible hip hop soundtracks.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching the Movie “Mayday”

Calling Mayday an escapist fantasy is pretty accurate since much of what’s seen in the trailer is what a lot of people might deny would ever be possible. Stories like this tend to remind me of Sleeping Beauties, which is the opposite really but is still relevant enough to discuss since it deals with men and women being separated in some manner and shows the results of such a separation. The overall feeling is that some people believe that one gender will be completely peaceful and the other will tend to fall apart and create even more problems without the other gender to keep them in check in a variety of ways. Much like Sleeping Beauties though, it would appear that Mayday views men in a rather pitiful and negative light, though it doesn’t exactly paint the ladies as heroes either. The main character in the movie, Ana, eventually realizes that the women she’s thrown in with, who gladly lure men to their deaths in a few different ways, are no better than the wicked men that they’ve decided to stand against.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned from The “Survive the Game” Trailer

There are a few things to take away from this trailer and unfortunately, not all of them are that great. It’s been necessary to sit and wonder just what Bruce Willis is doing for the longest time that a lot of people might be wondering why he hasn’t retired yet and what it’s going to take to make him realize that the movies he’s pushing these days aren’t good for anything other than filling the shelves with straight to DVD movies. About the only upside is that he is keeping people employed by starring in movies that require a full cast and crew, so there’s some method to the madness since people do need jobs and even cringe-worthy movies such as this tend to keep people employed so long as they have the right skill set. Even the story doesn’t sound too bad, but it’s the acting that takes place that is worth shying away from. It might be a big break for a few of the actors and a chance to shine once again for others, but for Bruce Willis, it’s another slip and slide down the ladder that people have to continually watch as he proves that he’s not getting any better with age.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Amazing Locations Where the New Fantasy Island is Filmed

A lot has changed since the original Fantasy Island debuted in 1977. Producers knew they had a pretty big task at hand when it came to putting together a reboot in 2021. The casting and storylines had to be just right and finding the perfect filming location was a must. After all, with a name like Fantasy Island, it’s important that the show’s aesthetics be able to match the image that comes to mind when you hear the title. As a result, producers worked hard to secure the perfect place to film the show, and most people would probably agree that they couldn’t have done a better job. Continue reading to learn more about where Fantasy Island is filmed.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Card Counter: The Upcoming Revenge Thriller Aims to Please

What makes a crime drama film worth watching? Is it a gripping storyline that keeps viewers guessing until the end? A stellar cast who portrays their characters with such conviction? Or a critically-acclaimed director who creates movie magic in every film he shoots? The ideal answer should be, “all of the above”. There are still so many other elements apart from those mentioned above that is able to make a film transcend from good to great. There are many that have succeeded, but even more that have failed to do so. One of the hottest genres that remain to be Hollywood moneymakers is crime drama. People just love a good knock-your-socks-off thrill every once in a while. The entertainment industry has seen thousands of crime drama television shows and films produced over the years, but only a couple are able to really make a mark. Lo and behold, another movie is about to test the waters of the famed genre, and by the current looks of it, the future seems to be pretty darn bright.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Reasons to Look Forward to Upcoming Murder Mystery Comedy Film, Reunion

The movie industry may have been slowed down by the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but things are starting to shape up again. Upcoming movie releases are being announced regularly again, while successful movie premieres have been happening in person once again. A silver lining amidst the tumultuous year we all experienced. This feeling of hope was also most recently expressed by award-winning director, Bong Joon Ho, in a statement he gave during a press conference to kick-off the 2021 Venice Film Festival, in which he is also the presiding jury president. He expressed that, “As a filmmaker, I don’t believe that the history of cinema and cinema could be stopped so easily. So COVID will pass and cinema will continue.” Hear! Hear! A recent movie announcement comes in the form of the upcoming murder mystery comedy called, Reunion. Viewers who have been stuck in their homes, and who have experienced limited mobility the past year are now hungry for good entertainment. It’s about time people are rewarded with more quality flicks and innovative storylines.

