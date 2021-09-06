Five Movies Eerily Similar to “Big Trouble in Little China”

Let’s be honest about this, sometimes a movie is made in the image of another simply because the filmmaker might admire what they’ve seen and want to see if they can do something similar with their own twist on it. In other cases, they might be seeing if they can do something that is essentially a ripoff without trying to call it what it really is. The Exorcist is just one of many movies that have managed to inspire a great number of copycats that have tried to come up with their own take on the possession angle that might be seen as unique and special, only to realize that people are going to call them out on their nonsense when it’s finally noticed. Fans of The Exorcist have been notoriously hard on a lot of movies over the years that appear to have taken straight from the main gist of the movie when trying to come up with their own idea. The trick, unfortunately, is that a movie might appear to be every bit the ripoff that people accuse it of being, but there are times when it might be a coincidence.