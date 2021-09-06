‘Shang-Chi’ Tops Muted Korea Box Office Weekend

Unlike Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn't get a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release. The film is only available to see in theaters as it premieres around the United States and in other parts of the world this weekend. Given that it's one of the biggest movies to debut only in theaters during the pandemic, and certainly the only major Disney movie to do so, fans have been curious about how it would fare at the box office.