‘Shang-Chi’ Tops Muted Korea Box Office Weekend

By Patrick Frater
imdb.com
 3 days ago

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s first movie with an Asian superhero, topped the South Korean box office over its first weekend. But it failed to lift Korean cinema-going to new heights. The film grossed $4.75 million over the opening weekend, according to data from Kobis, the...

www.imdb.com

#Shang Chi#Asian#South Korean#The Korean Film Council#The National Box Office
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Bound For Labor Day Weekend Record With $90M+ WW Launch – Box Office Preview

The Labor Day weekend box office, the last frame of summer, which studios typically shy from, is poised for a revolution as Disney debuts the first Asian American Marvel superhero feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.  Studios have held the long belief that no one goes to the movies over Labor Day weekend, and it’s for that reason why they’ve avoided opening movies over the four-day holiday. However, Disney believes that it’s possible to open a Marvel movie anywhere on the calendar, even during a pandemic. NRG moviegoing comfort levels have stabilized over the last two weeks in the 66-68%...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ to Smash Labor Day Record with $75M-$85M

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is making a heroic showing at the box office, where it will smash the record for Labor Day openings. The Marvel Studios title from filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton grossed $29.6 million in Friday ticket sales from 4,300 locations. Internationally, it has grossed $23.4 million, bringing Shang-Chi‘s combined haul to $53 million. The PG-13 movie, which earned positive reviews and a glowing A Cinemascore, stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest hero. With expectations set for an opening of $75-85 million for the four-day frame, Shang-Chi is poised to be one of the biggest domestic openings...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Scores $8.8 Million at Thursday Box Office

Unlike Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn't get a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release. The film is only available to see in theaters as it premieres around the United States and in other parts of the world this weekend. Given that it's one of the biggest movies to debut only in theaters during the pandemic, and certainly the only major Disney movie to do so, fans have been curious about how it would fare at the box office.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Shang-Chi' Box Office Magically Erases Pandemic Movie Theater Fears

Just like I have been telling you all along, the apparent success of Shang-Chi has now "magically" erased fears surrounding going to movie theaters due to the pandemic, as if there were any fears in the first place. Deadline has now changed its tune, as its latest article about the...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Records at the Box Office

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” delivered the sizzle that struggling movie theaters so desperately needed, debuting to $71.4 million in its inaugural weekend. The Marvel adventure is on pace to rack up a mighty $83.5 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend, trumping expectations that had anticipated a debut of between $45 million to $50 million while also shattering barriers for Asian representation on screen.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Shang-Chi' Friday Box Office: People Not Afraid Of Theaters

Proving once again that people are not afraid of movie theaters (an outright lie), the Friday box office for Shang-Chi is really good for a flick that introduces basically a character no one is familiar with and a movie that doesn't have any big-name actors and kicks off a new phase of the MCU.
MoviesBBC

Shang-Chi: Marvel epic tops box office to question release strategy

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - given a cinema-only release - has made one of the strongest box office openings of the pandemic. The film made $127.6m (£92m) globally, second only to Marvel's $158m (£114m) takings for Black Widow in July. It raises questions over release...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

'Shang-Chi,' with an Asian lead, sets a N.America box office record

The North American box office got a big boost as Disney's new "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, scored an unexpectedly strong $71.4 million opening, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, was a Labor Day weekend record, the Hollywood Reporter said, and the film is expected to take in an additional $12.1 million on Monday. "This is a fantastic opening on a traditionally quiet Labor Day weekend," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "The three-day number is a record-breaker for the holiday, a positive finish to the summer... (marking) a sensational weekend for the industry." "Shang-Chi" stars Canadian actor, stuntman and erstwhile Deloitte accountant Simu Liu as Marvel's newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father. It also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.
Moviesimdb.com

As Summer Box Office Wraps with $1.75 Billion, It Closes on a High Note

No one expected this summer to be a close comparison to the last pre-pandemic summer and it wasn’t. Total North American box office for the 17-week summer period, including the Labor Day holiday weekend, totaled about $1.75 billion. That’s a little more than 40 percent of the $4.34 billion recorded in 2019, a period that did not include $474 million for the first week of “Avengers: Endgame.” (That opened on the last Friday in April.)
MoviesScreendaily

North American 2021 summer box office up 893% on 2020, down 59.7% on 2019

This year’s summer box office season in North America generated $1.752bn according to Comscore for an 892.7% increase over summer 2020, while a 59.7% drop against summer 2019 shows there is still a long way to go before box office can approach pre-pandemic levels. Thirty-seven films were released in more...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts

A turbulent summer reopening brought progress for theaters, but there’s still a long way to go. The 2021 summer box office was unlike any ever seen, defined more by a still-raging pandemic than by the blockbusters that graced the big (and small) screen. But as the season ended with Labor Day weekend, it’s clear that a lot of progress has been made by studios and ailing movie theaters — but there’s still a long way to go, as year-to-date totals remain 72% behind 2019.

