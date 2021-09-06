AEW's Ruby Soho Wins All Out's Casino Battle Royale and Earns Title Shot

After an epic match between the Luca Bros. and the Young Bucks, it was time for the Casino Battle Royale on AEW All Out, and out first was Hikaru Shida, and at the no. 2 spot was Skye Blue. No. 3 was Emi Sakura, followed by The Bunny at No. 4. No. 5 was Abadon, and once all were in chaos immediately broke out. Shida and Sakura squared off while Bunny and Abadon teamed up on Skye Blue. Abadon then freaked out Shida and Sakura, while Blue went at the Bunny. After some posturing, Blue was eliminated by Abadon, but then Bunny eliminated Abadon, and then she went to work on Shida and Sakura.