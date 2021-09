One of the biggest reasons solo attorneys remain solos is because they do not want to deal with the hassle of managing a staff member. I am in several solo and small firm attorney groups. I am honestly shocked by the number of lawyers who do everything by themselves. Another reason attorneys do not want to hire any help is that they can actually do everything themselves. (They also know where all the bodies are hidden.) Also, finding a reliable staff member is an expensive, time-consuming effort and often doesn’t guarantee longevity, reliability, and productivity from that hire. The final reason I’ll give for attorneys who choose to remain solo is the actual cost of supporting another paycheck in a business. No one wants to hire and then have to fire due to budgetary shortfalls.