EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.800 109.73 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3415 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.622 27.703 +0.29 Korean won 1157.200 1157 -0.02 Baht 32.480 32.61 +0.40 Peso 49.960 49.87 -0.18 Rupiah 14230.000 14260 +0.21 Rupee 73.018 73.0175 0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.144 +0.02 Yuan 6.454 6.4585 +0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.800 103.24 -5.97 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.56 Taiwan dlr 27.622 28.483 +3.12 Korean won 1157.200 1086.20 -6.14 Baht 32.480 29.96 -7.76 Peso 49.960 48.01 -3.90 Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34 Rupee 73.018 73.07 +0.07 Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97 Yuan 6.454 6.5283 +1.16 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

