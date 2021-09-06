Nerds' Candy Collab Will Transport Dungeons & Dragons Fans To The '80s
If you are a fan of the iconic candy Nerds and are part of the Dungeon & Dragons vortex, then you are going to love this sugary confection's latest collab with this online game. Per a press release, the neon-colored candy and fantasy game from the '80s are partnering up to launch a new limited edition Nerds Gummy Clusters and Rainbow Nerds Theater Box packaging. And D&D fans are going to lose it when they see the new D&D-inspired Nerds characters who have a starring role on the box. But this partnership gets better.www.mashed.com
