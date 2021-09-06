Nerds' Candy Collab Will Transport Dungeons & Dragons Fans To The '80s

Wizards of the Coast debuted Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) in 1974. Since that time, it has been the subject of many a moral panic. When I was growing up in a religious household in the 1980s, my mother thought it would corrupt me because of the magical elements — especially the warlocks. That concern has largely died down, as far as I can tell, but in 2014 Wizards of the Coast was taken to task for a far more insidious reason: once again, the drow — the black-skinned evil elves from the icy north — were presented as inherently evil in the 5th edition of the D&D Handbook.