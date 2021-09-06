CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league update for 9/5/21

By Adam J. Morris
Down East sent Owen White to the mound on Sunday, and he was dominant. 5 IP, 2 walks, 2 hits, 12 Ks. That’s mighty impressive. Makes you wish he’d taken Crash Davis’s advice about punching with your glove hand, not your pitching hand. Destin Dotson threw two shutout innings, striking out three.

