Man in critical condition after car crash in front of Wendy’s, police say Man in critical condition after car crash in front of Wendy’s, police say (Chalabala/iStock )

Memphis, TENN. — Memphis Police are investigating a car crash that left one person injured.

MPD said a car overturned in front of the Wendys at 3275 Thomas on Sunday.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Sample HTML block

©2021 Cox Media Group