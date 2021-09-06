CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

Manistique Woman Charged In Animal Cruelty Investigation

By Jack Hall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManistique Public Safety Department began an investigation into a report of animal cruelty at a residence on South Maple Street in Manistique. Officers obtained search warrants and discovered a large number of cats in the home living in conditions likely to cause sickness or disease. MPSD Investigator Regan Twardokus began live-trapping the cats to remove them from the home. They were turned over to the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter of Manistique for care and eventual adoption if deemed fit for it. They have continued trapping cats over the past two weeks and have to date obtained 65 living cats, including kittens, additionally, they have found at least 15 deceased cats in various stages of decomposition present in the home.

