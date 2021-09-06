Hold the Rope with Skip and Cano 9-5-21
Tonight’s show kicks off live from Sammy’s with Cano, TK and Skip discussing LSU’s loss to UCLA. Next segment, Skip gives his insights on how the transfer portal may change college sports and recruiting. For Talking Baseball, the guys discuss Max Scherzer’s impressive season with the Dodgers, and who can stop him from making history. For the final segment, they discuss Indiana’s jersey spelling mishap, and other college football action around the country.1045espn.com
