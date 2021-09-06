Hold the Rope with Skip and Cano 9-5-21

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. If you're addicted to sports like I am, this is a crazy time. We've literally seen every sport over the last month, and it's scary that there's still a month in the MLB season. It does have us ready to kill this final month because there will be a lot of dead money in these DFS tourneys with football right around the corner. There's a lot to discuss, though, so let's go ahead and get into it!