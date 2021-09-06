CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hold the Rope with Skip and Cano 9-5-21

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s show kicks off live from Sammy’s with Cano, TK and Skip discussing LSU’s loss to UCLA. Next segment, Skip gives his insights on how the transfer portal may change college sports and recruiting. For Talking Baseball, the guys discuss Max Scherzer’s impressive season with the Dodgers, and who can stop him from making history. For the final segment, they discuss Indiana’s jersey spelling mishap, and other college football action around the country.

NFL1045espn.com

Rohan Davey recaps LSU’s 38-27 loss to UCLA

Former LSU and NFL quarterback Rohan Davey joins Matt in his weekly spot to talk LSU Football. We recap LSU’s 38-27 loss to UCLA. What did Ro see from both the offense and the defense?

