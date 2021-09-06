CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic puts World Cup Qualifiers at risk after Brazil-Argentina suspension

By Clemente Lisi
Cover picture for the articleThe decision to halt the Brazil-Argentina soccer match highlights how the ongoing pandemic continues to impact soccer. Here’s what can happen next. It was one of this weekend’s most-anticipated games on the World Cup qualifying schedule. Instead, Brazil versus Argentina degenerated into a farce that could have been totally avoided.

Brazil's Copa rematch with Argentina poses numerous World Cup questions

Nine weeks after the final of the Copa America, Brazil and Argentina meet each other once more after the Albiceleste took home the continental crown. There is no title at stake this time. This is the eighth round of South America's World Cup qualifiers. And the match is likely to have little impact on who makes it to Qatar. With a 100% record in the campaign so far, Brazil have come close to making sure of their place even before the action reaches the half way stage. And something will have to go very badly wrong for Argentina to be drawn into the dogfight. Even so, Sunday afternoon's clash in Sao Paulo is an important occasion -- and not just because of the depth of the historical rivalry. Not even because Lionel Messi might become the highest scoring South American of all time. The Argentine has 76 goals to his name. The great Pele, who left the stage almost exactly 50 years ago, finished with 77. Could Messi choose this match to equal or even over-take the record?
Argentina's Covid chaos Q&A: Who is to blame for the incredible scenes during their World Cup qualifier in Brazil, what punishment will the Premier League four face... and why are there claims the Brazil FA endorse the drama?

One of the most fabled and fiery fixtures in the international footballing calendar descended into farce on Sunday night. Brazil's World Cup qualifying clash with Argentina was abandoned after just nine minutes at the Corinthians Arena after Brazilian health officials stopped the game due to the participation of three Premier League-based Argentina players in the match.
Soccer-FIFA chief says Brazil game abandonment was ‘crazy’

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – FIFA is investigating the abandonment of the Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier with its president Gianni Infantino labelling the events “crazy”, while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentine players. Brazilian health authorities intervened on Sunday after accusing four Argentine Premier League...
Brazil and Argentina face FIFA disciplinary proceedings over suspended match

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings involving both the Brazilian and Argentinian football associations following the suspension of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier. The match was called off amid extraordinary scenes as officials, believed to be from Brazil’s health authority, stormed on to the pitch in Sao Paulo shortly after kick-off over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.
FIFA opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match

Sept 7 (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into Sunday's Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier which was abandoned after five minutes amid farcical scenes. Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch to stop the game after accusing four of Argentina's English Premier League players of...
Premier League clubs ‘nervous’ over internationals after Brazil-Argentina ‘mess’, says Aston Villa CEO

Premier League clubs have been left feeling “incredibly nervous” following the growing complications surrounding international call-ups and the remarkable scenes which saw Brazil and Argentina’s World Cup qualifier halted due to a row over quarantine rules, according to Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow. The match was stopped after four Argentinian Premier League players - Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - were accused of breaking travel restrictions to play in the match by Brazilian health authorities. Villa had allowed Buendia and Martinez to play in Argentina’s first two fixtures of the international...
Brazil seeks FIFA punishment for players who skipped matches

SAO PAULO -- Brazil has triggered a FIFA regulation in a bid to prevent eight players from competing for their respective clubs in the English Premier League this weekend. They had been called up for World Cup qualifiers but didn't travel after Premier League teams had objected to their players going to South American nations, which are red-listed by the British government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report: Chelsea 'Hopeful' Of Thiago Silva Suspension U-Turn Following FIFA Ban

The Premier League are hopeful of resolving the banning of South American players which could benefit Chelsea and Thiago Silva, according to reports. Silva is set to miss Chelsea's next two fixtures against Aston Villa on Saturday, and then their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. This is due to the Brazil FA asking FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension because clubs didn't release their players for the international break, which goes against FIFA's rules.
Report: Brazilian Players Could Miss Premier League Games Due to FIFA Ruling

A small handful of Brazil internationals may miss the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures. ESPN FC's Rob Dawson reported the Brazilian soccer federation (CBF) triggered a FIFA rule that prohibits players from competing at the club level for five days after the end of an international break. The rule can be applied when the players in question weren't released by their clubs to appear for their national teams.
