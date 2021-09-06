Man Dies When ATV Crashes Into Dump Truck In Marinette County
A Neenah, Wisonsin man was killed Saturday when he lost control of the ATV he was driving and crashed into a dump truck, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve. Michael J. Goffard, 53, was driving the lead ATV in a group headed southbound on Caldron Falls Road near Camp Bird. As the ATV rounded the corner, it went left of the center line into the path of the dump truck which was headed northbound.www.radioresultsnetwork.com
