When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike, the Associated Press reported. The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer — at least to the United Auto Workers local leaders who recommended it to their members: pay raises, signing bonuses and lower-priced health care. Yet the workers overwhelmingly rejected the proposal. And then a second one, too. Finally, they approved a third offer which provided even higher raises, plus lump-sum bonuses, according to AP.