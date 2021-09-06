Greg Mudge, owner of Mudgie’s Deli in Detroit, dies

DETROIT – The owner of one of the best sandwich shops in the United States died Sunday. Greg Mudge’s death was confirmed by his mother on social media. “This morning, heaven gained a special angel,” Sandy Pressley wrote on Facebook. “My son, who had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone, has passed away. I am beyond numb. To know him was to love him and so so many did. He has left a hole in my heart that will never be replaced.”