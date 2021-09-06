Nina Gilfert | From the Porch Steps: Don't spread fear
Today's fears are tomorrow's memories. We are all on edge because of the virus and the stories about Afghanistan atrocities. My heart goes out to the parents of the young men and women who won't be coming home after the mayhem is just a memory. We would like to place the blame on someone but there is certainly enough blame to go around. If it would help solve some of the problems we are now facing in getting Americans home it might have a purpose.www.dailycommercial.com
Comments / 0