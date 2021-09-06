CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nina Gilfert | From the Porch Steps: Don't spread fear

Daily Commercial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's fears are tomorrow's memories. We are all on edge because of the virus and the stories about Afghanistan atrocities. My heart goes out to the parents of the young men and women who won't be coming home after the mayhem is just a memory. We would like to place the blame on someone but there is certainly enough blame to go around. If it would help solve some of the problems we are now facing in getting Americans home it might have a purpose.

www.dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble#Epidemics#Measles#Weather#Americans#Lake School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

Restaurants Step Up to Stop the Spread

Throughout the pandemic, there’s been quite a few peculiar spaces to get a vaccine—who'd have thought you could get the shot at Mall of America? And in the Twin Cities, restaurants are stepping up to the challenge of stopping the spread by becoming vaccination clinics themselves. Anne Spaeth, owner of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid denier filmed coughing on fellow customers at grocery store in Nebraska

A maskless woman in Nebraska was caught on camera deliberately coughing on shoppers inside a grocery store despite the indoor mandate remaining in place.The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening inside a Super Saver in Lincoln. The video, with over two million views on Twitter, shows the woman laughing while coughing at another customer at the store."You guys are so cute," the woman was recorded telling a shopper and her child. When asked about her mask, she said, "I have allergies. Maybe I have a medical issue. I don't need to wear a mask".Given the spike in Covid-19...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

My dad was in the Towers on 9/11. He survived — then we squandered the years after

My dad survived the terrorist attacks of 9/11 nearly twenty years ago, but we have squandered these decades of togetherness that I prayed for as I watched those buildings fall. Today I ask for forgiveness from those whose loved ones did not survive, and for having let politics and a pandemic steal a relationship that was nearly lost one Tuesday morning.On September 11th, 2001, I was in my 9am History of the English Language class. My teacher was so intent on teaching us how to read in Middle English that he never mentioned what was happening to my dad while...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
Wildlifeviralhatch.com

Shark Attack Ends Up Saving Man’s Life

Most people would curse a shark if it attacked them, but Eugene Finney says he will be forever thankful. Eugene was vacationing with his family in California and enjoying a day at the beach when he felt something hit his back with tremendous force. He was disoriented and in pain...
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy