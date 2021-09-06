CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magna, UT

'The Walking Dead' stars Angel Theory and Nadia Hilker talk Sunday's episode, how they'll react if they're reunited with Connie, and whether or not they want to survive the show

By Kirsten Acuna
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGASY_0bncXcKc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tK1MN_0bncXcKc00
Kelly and Magna on season 11, episode three of "The Walking Dead."

Josh Stringer/AMC

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "TWD" season 11, episode three, "Hunted."
  • Angel Theory and Nadia Hilker spoke with Insider about Sunday's episode.
  • Hilker says Magna carries guilt over losing Connie (Lauren Ridloff) in the woods last season.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Nadia Hilker and Angel Theory aren't thinking about season 11 of " The Walking Dead " as the end of the series, not when there's so much more coming to "TWD" universe.

"As far as thinking, "Oh, it's the absolute end," there's spin-offs," Angel Theory, who plays Kelly on the AMC series, recently told Insider. "There's going to be the Rick Grimes stuff . There's so much more to the 'TWD' universe."

"Right now, I'm really just focusing on making sure every episode I'm a part of, that I'm able to just make sure I'm giving my 120%," she added. "If I'm thinking already about the end, I'm not focusing on the path before getting there."

Kelly and Magna (Hilker) joined the zombie drama on season nine after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was taken away from the series on a mystery CRM helicopter in November 2018. The show then fast-forwarded six years, introducing Magna and Kelly's group to the series.

Currently, Kelly's sister, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is missing. While the season 10 finale revealed to the audience that Connie survived a cave-in accidentally caused by Carol last season , most of her friends and family fear she's dead. On Sunday's episode, Kelly continues to hold out hope to gain clues of her sister's whereabouts. As Carol (Melissa McBride), encourages her search, Magna, frustratingly disapproves of Carol egging Kelly on, regardless of her intentions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlcHU_0bncXcKc00
Magna stares daggers at Carol on Sunday's episode after Carol doesn't listen to Magna. Magna respectfully asks Carol to stop giving Kelly false hope about her sister, Connie.

AMC

Angel Theory and Hilker told us their feelings on learning season 11 would be the show's last, the personal struggle and guilt Magna feels over Connie, and whether or not they hope to make it out of the show alive by the series' end.

Nadia Hilker was proud she made it to 'TWD's' final season. Angel Theory was a bit sad and wanted it to continue

Insider: I've been asking some of the cast a few of the same questions. Nadia and Angel, do you both remember where you were when you learned that season 11 would be the final season of the "TWD"? How did you react to the news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRnY0_0bncXcKc00
Kelly embraces Magna on Sunday's episode of "TWD."

AMC

Nadia Hilker: [Showrunner] Angela [Kang] called me not long after we wrapped season 10 and I was mainly excited and proud, which is very selfish, that I made it to the end. It is pretty epic and it's an honor to be on that show and be part of the very end of it.

It also doesn't really end, right, with all the spin-offs? "The Walking Dead" world isn't really going anywhere, anytime soon. [I'm] just excited to go out with a bang. I'm just so excited for this very last season for everyone to see what we're doing. It's mind blowing and it's so many different new tones.

I was more optimistic. Obviously, knowing that something comes to an end, I probably haven't realized it yet. For now, it's just excitement, but I think it's going to hit me more towards the end. I'm just grateful for everything and all the people and the family I gained through the show and the fans.

Angel Theory: Like Nadia, there was excitement. There was a little bit of sadness and kind of just like, "Noooo!" The internal fan in me is like, "No, we need more! There needs to be so much more stuff." At the same point, I was like, well, this is actually just beautiful where we can really focus on just making this last season finish with a bang.

... I think the path of this whole journey is the most important part of it so that way the end would actually be just more beautiful. Whenever we get to that point, like Nadia said, it's just going hit more because I love these people on and off set.

It's very tough for Magna to not give Kelly hope about Connie potentially being alive. She feels like the bad cop to Carol's good cop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNRpn_0bncXcKc00
Magna calls Carol out on "TWD" season 11, episode three.

AMC

The audience knows Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is alive. Kelly told Carol she's holding out hope her sister is alive. Magna seems like she's moving on a bit on Sunday's episode. How do you think they're both going to react if they learn Connie's alive and will Magna feel bad at all for not continuing to search for her?

Hilker: No, I don't. Magna needs Connie to be alive just as much as Kelly needs Connie to be alive. It's not that Magna ever thought that Connie was not alive, but it's parenting. The most important thing in Magna's life is Kelly and that's what she puts first over anything and also over herself. She is definitely struggling or just not knowing how to handle the situation. Obviously, she wants to protect her, but she really has a hard time juggling wanting to give hope, but not giving too much hope in case Connie is not alive. It's very, very hard for her.

Magna's biggest struggle inside is the fact that she lost Connie and that completely changed my character on the show. She's just trying to do the right thing every day and make Kelly's life the least painful. She fails and it's very hard for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExUWm_0bncXcKc00
Magna is worried that Kelly is going to get hurt.

AMC

Angel Theory: [Kelly] doesn't know what's going to happen. She just knows, "Just keep going. Don't lose hope."

I'm an only child, but I feel like anybody that has siblings, you feel your siblings, even if you're not around them. There's a part of her that's just like, "I don't care who's moving on. I don't care who doesn't believe me. I might look crazy, but I'm not going to lose hope. I know one day I'm going to find something and that's going to lead me to my sister or give me answers that I may need to know about her."

I think there's also a guilt. I know my sister would never lose hope. I know she wouldn't just go on with her life so why would Kelly do the same thing? If that happens or whenever that happens where they get information that Connie's alive, I think it's just gonna be like that boulder that's on her shoulders finally coming off.

You know that moment when you just have that one person in your life that you really love and care about and the whole world just kind of goes blank? I think that's what [reuniting with Connie] would be in my mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LK7G_0bncXcKc00
Connie holds Kelly on "TWD."

Jace Downs/AMC

Angel Theory: Magna, her way of dealing with things, it's I feel not being too emotionally, like putting herself out there. So the best way she could probably keep going on is just being like, "OK. I'm accepting it and this is what it is." I think a part of her does that for Kelly, too, like: "I would rather you just kind of move on and not dwell on this."

Hilker: I disagree, though. You know, with parenting you have the good cop and the bad cop, and usually [the bad cop is] the mother and the dad everyone loves because the mom needs to be the one that's like, "You need to do your homework in order to get a job one day."

That leads us to Carol and [Magna] having a problem with Carol. [Magna] would love to be the one that's like, "Connie's alive." Magna needs Connie to be alive so much, but she feels she can't just do that because she feels like she needs to be that annoying, bad cup grown-up, that's saving Kelly in case Connie is not alive.

The guilt, also towards Kelly - I lost her sister - It's really, really, really hard on Magna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzgWC_0bncXcKc00
Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) on season 9, episode eight of "TWD."

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Angel Theory: I feel like you had a sense of responsibility for Kelly, because she wasn't able to provide her sister when you came back.

Hilker: Yeah.

Angel Theory: That's why I kind of felt there's a part of Magna that's just kind of like, "I'm doing this for Kelly and I don't want to dwell in the fact that you might see her or get clues about her and you might not."

Hilker: Yes.

Angel Theory: I think you're just doing that as a protective kind of parent. The beautiful thing about all of our characters dealing with it is that we're all dealing with it differently, like anybody would in real life. Even though we all have our own different thoughts about it, we're all there for each other, no matter if we agree or disagree.

I'm waiting for Kelly to find this notebook that was teased in the season 11 trailer. I'm just waiting for that episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxoZD_0bncXcKc00
Kelly is seen with a notebook, which looks like one of Connie's, in "TWD" season 11 trailer.

AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Hilker's 'very optimistic' that Magna and her partner Yumiko will reunite.

Speaking of missing persons, Nadia, Yumiko has been off on this journey with Eugene. Is she worried about Miko? Is she concerned she may never see her again? What is Magna's journey for this final season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayPhC_0bncXcKc00
Magna encouraged Yumiko to ride off with Eugene and Ezekiel at the end of season 10 in order to go on an adventure.

Gene Page/AMC

Hilker: There's a lot. [Yumiko's] definitely in a very different place , obviously. I think [Magna] doesn't allow herself to worry. I think she has a good feeling that she's well, wherever she is. I think, at this point, where we are in the season, [Magna] is so distracted with her own guilt and fear and worrying and trying to juggle things that that's not as much on her mind, but definitely we see, or it feels for me at least, like Magna, because she's no longer just dealing with trying to be understood or trying to be heard or trying to be accepted by her partner, that now a chapter closed and now there's space for other relationships and other emotions and exploring new parts within her and the way she's interacting with Carol.

It just closed a door and opened another where there's now room for more people and more feelings and new feelings. But she has a very strong feeling deep down that [Yumiko's] OK. Obviously, that crosses her mind when she's in bed at night and sleeping. But, I think she tries to not focus too much on that, but is very optimistic that she will reunite with Yumiko.

Hilker wouldn't mind a cool death for Magna by the end of 'TWD.' Angel Theory says it would be cool to say she survived the apocalypse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R46vi_0bncXcKc00
Magna says she thinks it would be cool to become a walker.

Josh Stringer/AMC

As I'm letting both of you go, do you hope that your characters make it to the end of the show or would you rather have a cool death scene? I'm hoping that something doesn't happen if Kelly and Connie are hopefully reunited. I can't have a Daryl and Merle scene again .

Hilker: I definitely, like a big part of me, wants to get killed off because I think being on the show and not ever turning into a walker, it just doesn't seem right. I don't know. I kind of want that.

At the same time, it also depends on the death. Would it be a heroic death? Would it be a death [where] something good would come of my death? So, I kind of have mixed feelings and I just leave it to the writers and the universe to make that decision.

Angel Theory: It would be cool to be a walker and to experience that, but then at the same time, you always want to be the person that's like, "I survived the apocalypse. I did that."

There's beauty in both of them, I guess. That's the writer's decision. Anything can change super quick. I think that's kind of like real life. You never know what to expect. The next month is not promised. The next day is not promised to anybody. We always live by the group motto which is: Minute by minute, day by day, ride or die, we're just going to keep going. Let's stick it out together as much as we can until the last straw drops.

You can follow along with our "TWD" coverage all season long here . This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Insider

Insider

127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magna, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadia Hilker
Person
Lauren Ridloff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#False Hope#Twd#Amc Angel Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Preview: From Hunters to "Hunted"

If you ever needed a more perfect example of a situation going from bad to very, very worse, it would the situation that Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the rest of our survivors find themselves in heading into this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, "Hunted." Basically, because that's what they're about to become, as the broken & battered group has run head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers. And let's just say they don't look to be big talkers- they vibe more like a "final boss battle" for our folks before the Commonwealth. And if you thought the first two episodes vibed "horror movie" (check out our review here), just wait until you check out the following Maggie-focused look at what's to come.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Reunion to Air Live on Talking Dead

The Walking Dead stars will reunite live on Talking Dead Sunday to discuss Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Joining host Chris Hardwick and TWD series regulars Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter) is former castmate Emily Kinney, who played Maggie's younger half-sister Beth Greene, daughter of Hershel (Scott Wilson), from Season 2 until Beth's death in Season 5. After making a special musical appearance on last year's virtual and pre-recorded Walking Dead Holiday Special, the August 29 Talking Dead will be Kinney's first live episode of the after-show since the Season 8 premiere of "Mercy" in 2017.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

The Walking Dead recap: Season 11 Episode 2, Acheron: Part 2

The Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead ended on quite the cliffhanger. Finally, a whole week has passed and viewers can learn whether or not Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) survives. So, let’s have a look at whether Maggie became walker fodder or if AMC pulled a dumpster fake-out again.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘TWD’: Nadia Hilker & Angel Theory on the Magna-Kelly Relationship, Working With Horses

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, “Hunted.”]. Let there be no doubt about it: Magna (Nadia Hilker) has changed quite a bit since she was introduced on The Walking Dead, and plenty of that transformation has to do with Kelly (Angel Theory). Now that their merry band of survivors is down to two — Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) went to the Commonwealth, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is missing, Luke (Dan Fogler) is presumably at Oceanside — Magna’s doing everything she can to keep her friend safe and close… which is why she had that perhaps-controversial conversation with Carol (Melissa McBride) this episode. But for Kelly’s part, she’s formed a bond with the perpetually heartbroken survivor: Theory says the Carol-Kelly bond boils down to the “beauty in being misunderstood.”
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss reacts to biggest Daryl/Carol spin-off criticism

Walking Dead's spin-off series for Daryl and Carol is on the way, so it's easy for fans to assume the two veterans will survive. Showrunner Angela Kang addressed the criticism that the knowledge of a spin-off can defuse the tension around the two characters' fate. Played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, Daryl and Carol have been two of the main pillars of Walking Dead ever since the show first aired in 2010.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Did The Walking Dead Teach Josh McDermitt Any Survival Skills?

(TWD) character, Eugene, acted by Josh McDermitt seems hardly the most likely person to survive the apocalyptic world. And yet he managed to survive somehow. In Season 11, he was held for questioning by the Commonwealth. As usual, he looked terrified, about to wet himself, and babbling away for his life. So, now that he made it this far, did Josh learn anything about survival skills in real life?
TV Seriestvweb.com

The Walking Dead Episode 11.2 Recap: Beware of the Reapers

Beware the Reapers. The Walking Dead season eleven premiere continues with "Acheron: Part 2". Maggie (Lauren Cohan) grunts as she tries to hang onto the back of the subway car. She falls to the ground as walkers surround her. Maggie unloads her gun into walkers' skulls before scrambling underneath the carriage. She kicks at the zombies as they seemingly overtake her.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Fans React To Final Season’s Cold-Blooded First Death

The final season of The Walking Dead just claimed its first victim. The season 11 premiere ended on a surprise cliffhanger as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) elected not to rescue Maggie (Lauren Cohan) from a Walker horde. As we all expected, though, episode 2 revealed that she survived. However, in another shock twist, Maggie ended up making arguably just as dark a decision as Negan by leaving one of her group to die.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

THE WALKING DEAD: Season 11, Episode 4: Rendition TV Show Trailer [AMC]

AMC‘s The Walking Dead: Season 11, Episode 4: Rendition TV show trailer has been released. The Walking Dead: Season 11 stars Ian Anthony Dale, Laurie Fortier, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Nadia Hilker, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, and Lauren Ridloff.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2 just fumbled that big reveal

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2 spoilers follow. Like those sleeping walkers at the start of season 11, The Walking Dead has shrugged off its earlier slump to become more animated and engaging than it has been for a very long time. But even as things ramp up towards the end, certain elements best left buried occasionally rear their head, threatening to drag down what we hope could still turn out to be The Walking Dead's best season since its heyday.
TV SeriesComicBook

Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand Shows Off New Look in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7

Colman Domingo's Victor Strand is a sharp-dressed man in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the nuclear zombie apocalypse, hunkered down survivors risk radiation exposure if they step out in anything less than a hazmat suit or full-face respirators (expects lots of gas masks when The Walking Dead spin-off returns on October 17). But cunning conman Strand, who will double down on the worst parts of himself in Season 7, is holed up in a high-rise building with the many treasures collected by historian Howard (Omid Abtahi) — and it's there that Strand will rebuild civilization in his image.

Comments / 0

Community Policy