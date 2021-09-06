CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expand your educational and professional options with these fantastic $15 eLearning bundles

 3 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Although the challenges have been plentiful, these last couple of years have proven how much we can actually accomplish remotely if provided with the proper tools and resources. This applies to personal growth, whether professional or educational, and may be simpler to accomplish than you realize.

For a limited time, Labor Day deals on a variety of eLearning bundles drop their price tags from hundreds of dollars to only $15. Step up your approach and reap the rewards by exploring these 10 high-value packages.

Make your first crypto investment and take advantage of an exciting new financial opportunity. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, altcoins, and ICOs are in their infancy and investors' current opportunities to get involved are truly once in a lifetime.

Get The Complete Cryptocurrency Investment Bundle for $15 (reg. $479).

Master useful signs and become an expert in the language with 29 hours of training on beginner to advanced ASL. Learn the basics or discover more advanced methods of communication, and create new opportunities for dialogue.

Get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for $15 (reg. $618).

Build your own games from scratch with 50 hours of practical instruction on Unity, Unreal, C#, and more. By the end, you will have learned integral skills for versatile ways to expand your skills throughout action-oriented games and other projects.

Get The Unreal & Unity Game Development for Beginners Bundle for $15 (reg. $1,200).

Decode your future in software development and increase your website's leads and traffic with an incredible 93 hours of content on data science, Python, C#, Java, and other tools. If you are ready to transform your online and digital marketing campaign, this package is a perfect fit.

Get The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle for $15 (reg. $2,388).

Move into a higher-level IT engineer job or entry-level architect role with more than 70 hours of hands-on education related to AWS cloud essentials, cloud migration, technologies, and exam prep. Understand concepts of AWS security measures and AWS Identity and Access Management.

Get The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle for $15 (reg. $1,400).

Establish your career in the world's leading tech certification industry with more than 160 hours of instruction on CompTIA A+, PenTest+, Security+, Network+, and much more. CompTIA A+ is the industry standard for establishing a career in IT.

Get The All-Access CompTIA A+ & Network Certification Prep Bundle for $15 (reg. $2,400).

Step up your game as a project manager and deliver great results every time with more than 40 hours of content on PMP exam prep, Agile, Scrum, and Six Sigma. Utilize a wide collection of real-world scenarios, study aids, exam preparation tips, and learning tools.

Get The 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle for $15 (reg. $2,400).

With help from nearly 120 hours of instruction on Python, data science, machine learning, and more, you'll be prepared to become a modern day tech hero. Get your fingers on a wide variety of commonly used data processing techniques that instantly maximize your insight.

Get The 2021 Big Data Certification Super Training Bundle for $15 (reg. $3,000).

Data visualization, analysis, formatting, formulas, and other tools are covered in this 42-hour path to mastering advanced Microsoft Excel functions. Whether you're starting from square one or aspiring to become an absolute Excel wizard, this is the launch pad you want.

Get The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle for $15 (reg. $2,400).

Featuring 10 courses that span more than 90 hours of lessons on the world's leading programming language, this package is primed to strengthen your programming career and earning potential. Blending practical work with solid theoretical training, you'll be guided from the basics of programming to advanced efforts.

Get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for $15 (reg. $2,000).

Prices subject to change.

