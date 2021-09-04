CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Caldor Fire: Aug. 27 - Sept. 4

kunr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUNR will be providing updates as they relate to our listening area. Please continue to this blog for updates starting Sept. 5. Additional information about the Caldor Fire can be found on CAL FIRE’s official incident website, InciWeb and El Dorado County’s information page, in addition to the following social media pages: CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit on Facebook or Twitter, Eldorado National Forest on Facebook or Twitter, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook and Twitter, and El Dorado County on Facebook and Twitter.

