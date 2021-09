Week 4 of HighSchoolOT Live presented by Bojangles and Sound Station & Security kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a big slate of non-conference games. "HighSchoolOT Live," hosted by Nick Stevens and Chris Love, can be seen every Friday night on HighSchoolOT.com, the free HighSchoolOT app, and wherever you stream WRAL. That includes the free WRAL streaming app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Samsung SmartTVs. This year, fans also will have the option to listen to a live audio stream of the show from the HSOT app.