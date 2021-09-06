Scott Rochat: Rochat, Can You See? Pieces of the picture

As I studied the dumpster’s dimensions, for a moment I felt like Dad. No, Dad isn’t in sanitation. But whenever I or my sisters moved, we always wanted Dad as crew chief. To him, moving trucks were three-dimensional puzzles, where everything could fit just right if you only found its place in the picture — and he always found its place in the picture. It might have been because of his time aboard a submarine, where space is limited and precious. It might have just been a natural talent for order. Either way, it was awe-inspiring.