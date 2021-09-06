CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima and southern Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST At 705 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Avra Valley, or 7 miles west of Marana, moving southwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya, Pan Tak and Silver Bell. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 243 and 246. Route 86 between mile markers 131 and 149. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

