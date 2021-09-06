CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MERT announces indefinite pause

By Ashley Yoon News Editor
Campus Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 25, the Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) released a post on Instagram stating that they were going on pause this semester. In an interview with Campus Times, senior and Director of Operations for MERT Joe Ricottone said this pause was operational and that it involved working with UR administration to “rework [their] framework” and how they’re “covered under University insurance.” In addition, this pause will also oversee how they’re “[administered] at the school” so that MERT will be able to function “efficiently and safely for all of our students.”

