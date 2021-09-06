MERT announces indefinite pause

On Aug. 25, the Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) released a post on Instagram stating that they were going on pause this semester. In an interview with Campus Times, senior and Director of Operations for MERT Joe Ricottone said this pause was operational and that it involved working with UR administration to “rework [their] framework” and how they’re “covered under University insurance.” In addition, this pause will also oversee how they’re “[administered] at the school” so that MERT will be able to function “efficiently and safely for all of our students.”