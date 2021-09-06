The Walking Dead Full Recap With Spoilers: "Hunted"
The Reapers are on the hunt and out for blood on The Walking Dead. In Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are separated from their Meridian-bound group last seen taking a detour to a food and supplies depot stashed in Arbor Hills. After surviving subway tunnels teeming with walkers in "Acheron: Part 1" and "Acheron: Part 2," Maggie and Negan fear the Reapers who attacked our heroes and claimed their latest victim on the road: Roy (C. Thomas Howell). As Maggie warned of the Reapers, "They come at night, and by the time you see them, you're already dead."comicbook.com
Comments / 1