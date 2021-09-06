The Walking Dead Full Recap With Spoilers: "Hunted"

If you ever needed a more perfect example of a situation going from bad to very, very worse, it would the situation that Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the rest of our survivors find themselves in heading into this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, "Hunted." Basically, because that's what they're about to become, as the broken & battered group has run head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers. And let's just say they don't look to be big talkers- they vibe more like a "final boss battle" for our folks before the Commonwealth. And if you thought the first two episodes vibed "horror movie" (check out our review here), just wait until you check out the following Maggie-focused look at what's to come.