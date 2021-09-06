CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead recap: The Reapers are here to f--- s--- up

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's what we learned so far about the new masked villains. We've heard stories of the Reapers on The Walking Dead from Maggie: how they decimated her previous community at Meridian, how they typically attack after nightfall, and how if you see them, it's too late for you. Well, we saw them in last week's cliffhanger, but not everyone met their end.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirkman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Alexandrians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Why We Think [Spoiler] Is One of ‘The Walking Dead’ Reapers

Saying that the introduction of Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) only canon love interest, Leah (Lynn Collins), was a controversial moment in Walking Dead history would be a vast, vast understatement. The fact that it happened in a pandemic “bonus episode”? Baffling. How it undermined potential relationships with either Carol (Melissa McBride) or Connie (Lauren Ridloff)? Confusing. How Leah just disappeared by the end of the episode, and Daryl never mentioned her during the Whisperer conflict or at any other point in time? Mind-boggling.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl Sees a Familiar Face in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reunite with an old friend in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. After surviving the deadly Reaper attack that scatters Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group on the road to Meridian, a lone wolf Daryl covers himself in walker gore as he's stalked by the red-and-white skull-faced Reaper focused on in Season 11 trailers. It's Dog who picks up a familiar scent in a scene from Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its September 12 airing on AMC.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan bids farewell to the Wardens

The Walking Dead’s episode “Hunted” was a brutal one. The Reapers came to wreak havoc, and they did so in quick time. This week’s episode, unfortunately, brought many deaths to Maggie’s group, the Wardens. In the episode “Home Sweet Home” we were introduced to a handful of people from Maggie’s...
TV SeriesComicBook

TWD Spoilers: Watch The Walking Dead’s Gory Gage Death Scene

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a life-or-death decision that seals Gage's (Jackson Pace) fate in a talked-about scene from The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Acheron: Part 2" traps Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inside a zombie-swarmed subway car in the tunnels beneath D.C. after Gage and Roy (C. Thomas Howell) abandon their group's mission to Meridian, taking off with ammo and supplies needed to save Alexandria. But when Gage gets lost in the subway filled with walkers, returning too late to get to safety inside the train car, Maggie makes the call to keep closed the only door standing in the way of Gage getting out of the tunnels alive.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Episode 3 will see Maggie’s group separated by the Reapers

Episode 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead ended on a cliffhanger once again. This time, the new group, referred to as the Reapers, attacked as Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) crew headed toward a supplies stash. However, the latest synopsis for the episode reveals that viewers need not worry about waiting to...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV & VideosEW.com

The Walking Dead recap: Like Train to Busan but on a crashed subway

Love or hate the news that we're getting an American remake of South Korean zombies-on-a-train horror hit Train to Busan, we actually already got one... kind of. The second episode of The Walking Dead's final season, "Acheron, Part 2," sees Maggie's Meridian-bound group fighting their way through a crashed subway train. Tensions are already high because Negan's gonna Negan, but also Maggie's gonna Maggie. Then add walkers clamoring on the outside and more chomping for some grub on the inside. Drama ensues.
Eugene, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Walking Dead's Big Reveal For Eugene Is Almost Definitely Not Real

Spoilers below for the latest episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, so be warned!. With its first episode ending on the not-quite-a-cliffhanger where Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan left Lauren Cohan's Maggie to die via walker massacre, The Walking Dead's "Acheron, Part II" capped off with what appeared to be a pretty major character introduction straight out of Robert Kirkman's comic book series. And no, I'm not talking about the toilet paper that Paola Lázaro's Princess was so happy to see. (Okay, I can see how that was probably obvious.) I'm talking about Eugene's radio buddy Stephanie, or at least the person wearing those comic-friendly red glasses who identified herself as Stephanie.
Eugene, ORComicBook

Who is Stephanie on The Walking Dead? Eugene's "Girlfriend" Reveal Explained

Radio pen pals Tater Bug and Blue Weevil finally made their connection on The Walking Dead. Or have they? Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." When over-the-airwaves wooer Eugene (Josh McDermitt) embarks on a date with destiny, it's to meet Stephanie: the woman whose voice comes through crackling static on Eugene's long-range radio back in Season 9. At the height of the Whisperer War in Season 10, Eugene and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) pick up Princess (Paola Lazaro) while en route to their rail yard rendezvous in Charleston, West Virginia, where the white-armored soldier cops of the Commonwealth arrest the group without ever making contact with Stephanie.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: See Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Look at Reapers Victim

RIP Roy, who didn't see his death coming on The Walking Dead. When the ex-Hilltopper played by C. Thomas Howell returns for the first time since his Season 9 cameo appearance, it's to help Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) save Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1" and "Acheron: Part 2." After Roy abandons the group's mission to Meridian in the tunnels of the D.C. metro, it's Dog and Daryl (Norman Reedus) who find Roy half-dead, wandering alone in the depths of the tunnels crawling with walkers. The bloodied Roy survives just long enough to see the end of "Part 2," where he's suddenly killed by a Reaper's arrow.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Walking Dead': I’m Not Sure That’s Really [Redacted]

(This article contains spoilers for the second episode of the final season of “The Walking Dead”) “The Walking Dead” has gone increasingly off-book in the past few seasons, but the Commonwealth storyline has thus far gone generally pretty much the same as it went in the comics. But that likely won’t last, because we’ve got a pretty different crew of characters here than in the original storyline — Ezekiel, for example, was dead by this point.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead: Who Is Stephanie?

This Walking Dead article contains spoilers. One of The Walking Dead‘s central mysteries for the last year has revolved around the voice on the other side of Eugene’s radio. Throughout season 10, Eugene talked to a woman named Stephanie (Margot Bingham) from a settlement in Charleston, West Virginia (as revealed in the episode “Morning Star”). After getting to know each other and earning Stephanie’s trust, Eugene decides to lead a group of Alexandrians to Stephanie’s settlement. On the surface, it’s a diplomatic mission meant to hopefully to establish an alliance to help protect Alexandria (and maybe even establish trading for the resources and supplies our heroes so desperately needs), but there’s more to Eugene’s journey than that. He’s fallen in love with the woman on the other side of the radio and feels that he needs to find her. This may be his only chance.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2 recap: the big kick-off we needed

Spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2 follow. We’re instantly in the action in this second part of the season opener. Trapped in a train car as they head to Meridian, Maggie’s group are outmatched by the undead and decide to keep going on, despite losing her. The ending of last episode had Maggie struggling to escape on the train, and Negan leaving her to die. As the group began to accept losing her, she emerges safe. Main characters don’t die easily in The Walking Dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy