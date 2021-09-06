CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Spreader Accelerates Build-up Of Private Traffic, Which May Become A New Growth Engine

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private traffic has become a hot topic in the mobile internet sector over the past few years and is increasingly becoming an essential means of marketing with a number of advantages, including the ability to leverage a direct-to-consumer model, reusability, cost-effectiveness and lower operating costs.

Joy Spreader Group Inc. (hereafter referred to as the "Group"), a leading Chinese technology company mainly engaged in the mobile new media performance-based marketing business, announced its interim financial report for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 on August 30. According to the report, the Group plans to build private traffic by creating private-traffic-applied content across multiple channels in order to enhance its customer service capabilities and profitability.

Joy Spreader plans to provide tailor-made new media content for corporate customers' VIP products by helping create new media accounts and private-traffic-applied content to build traffic through strategic alliances, investments and incubation projects.The aim is to further boost sales for customers by facilitating conversions of marketing points.

The interim financial report also showed that Joy Spreader achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million) during the first half of 2021, an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the previous year. Net profit excluding foreign exchange gains or losses for the period also grew 102.26 per cent year on year to HK$137 million (approx. US$17.5 million). The rapid growth in both revenue and net profit was directly associated with the Group's massive traffic pools. As of June 30, 2021, the number of covered marketing points included in the marketing ecosystem of the Group totaled 1,561,601, up 208.65 per cent from the same period of 2020. In particular, the number of the firm's marketing points on Douyin increased 720.23 per cent to 657,344 while that on the WeChat Public Account Platform surged 105.01 per cent to 872,923.

Currently, Joy Spreader offers access to marketing points on mobile new media platforms mainly via a third party. Through a partnership with the multi-channel network Beijing Yingyi Vision Technology, the Group found that content creators that have formed close relationships with the company can provide tailor-made content for the VIP products in its product inventories, helping the company increase sales by facilitating marketing point conversions.

Building private traffic doesn't necessarily require Joy Spreader to switching the main way of its accessing path from third-party to private. The Group will continue to use third-party access as the main model for Supply-side Platform (SSP) services in an effort to rapidly provide services through its massive covered marketing points, with the aim of increasing sales of products by facilitating conversions.In addition, third-party access is a model that is easier to use, more standardized and highly replicable. The Group believes it is more efficient to build up the private traffic with more available VIP products in SKU which requiring professional and customized content.

Joy Spreader is seeking to increase private traffic that provides the quickest possible response among its traffic pools by creating more private-traffic-applied content. The growth of traffic pools is expected to further enhance the firm's profitability, by expanding its mobile new media-based marketing business, including e-commerce and interactive entertainment.

For more information about Joy Spreader, please visit the company's official website.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreader-accelerates-build-up-of-private-traffic-which-may-become-a-new-growth-engine-301368975.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

