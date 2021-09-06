CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW All Out: Nyla Rose Rocks Marvel Mystique Gear

Cover picture for the articleThere have been plenty of comic books that have been made over the years from characters that became popular as a result of professional wrestling, but it seems that AEW's All Out has flipped the script by seeing one of its biggest female superstars rocking an outfit honoring the aesthetic of the shapeshifting villain Mystique from Marvel's X-Men. With the Casino Battle Royale seeing a good number of All Elite's women's roster battling one another for a shot at the title.

