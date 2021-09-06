CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

More than 7 million Americans to lose jobless benefits on Labor Day

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WD2v_0bncVMBq00

Over seven million people across the U.S. will lose their unemployment benefits beginning on Monday as pandemic safety nets expire.

The emergency federal jobless benefits are set to end on Labor Day, while another three million people will lose their additional $300 boost to state unemployment benefits, barring government intervention.

The White House has said that there are no plans to expand federal unemployment benefits any further, The Associated Press reported.

Jared Bernstein , who sits on the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told the AP, "Twenty-two-trillion-dollar economies work in no small part on momentum and we have strong momentum going in the right direction on behalf of the American workforce."

The Sept. 6 benefit cliff was part of a deal made in March to extend federal jobless aid from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. At the time, the economy seemed poised to make an enormous rebound as COVID-19 vaccines became more widely available and summer activities looked set to resume.

However, underwhelming job reports throughout the summer dampened these hopes. An August jobs report released last week observed a slowdown in hiring, indicating a tougher job market heading into September.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 7-day average for new cases of COVID-19 is currently at over 150,000, levels that closely resemble numbers seen back in January.

In the White House, there is a heightened level of anxiety surrounding the ending unemployment benefits, according to The Washington Post, as some in the Biden administration are concerned that this abrupt end to aid could push many into poverty.

Many Republican lawmakers in states like Oklahoma and Georgia moved to end unemployment benefits early in their respective states, arguing that the benefits were a disincentive for people to rejoin the workforce.

However, as the Post noted, a study released in August found that only one out of every eight workers who loses their unemployment benefits ends up finding a job.

Around $680 billion in emergency unemployment aid has been distributed since March of 2020, the Post reported.

“Letting these benefits expire under the current circumstances and the current uncertainty that we're experiencing is tantamount to forcing people to fall through the cracks,” Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at the progressive research nonprofit Groundwork Collaborative, said to The Hill last week. “It's not just letting people fall through the cracks."

Comments / 77

The Hill

The Hill

333K+
Followers
36K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Americans#The Associated Press#Ap#Cdc#The Washington Post#Republican#Groundwork Collaborative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
U.S. PoliticsCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
EconomyTime

Extra Unemployment Benefits Ended for Millions of Americans. Here’s What You Should Know If You’re Still Unemployed

Enhanced unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for millions of Americans for the last year and a half, but that aid has come to an end. Roughly 7.5 million Americans lost access to these extra federal benefits entirely on Sept. 6, and another three million saw their checks cut by $300 a week, according to a report by progressive public policy firm The Century Foundation.
AdvocacyMotley Fool

Americans in Poverty Will Get an Extra $3,340 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.
Economyalabamanews.net

Labor Day Brings an End to Federal $300 Weekly Unemployment Boost

Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans. Two primary anchors of the government’s COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended. The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will stop Monday, affecting an estimated 8.9 million people. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced in May that...
U.S. PoliticsBusiness Insider

7.5 million workers just lost their unemployment benefits and Biden didn't step in: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Around 7.5 million Americans lost their unemployment benefits over the weekend. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Minimum wage would be $26 an hour if it had grown in line with productivity

The federal minimum wage in the U.S. has remained glued at $7.25 an hour for the last 12 years, the longest stretch without a boost since it was first adopted in 1938. Yet there's another revealing figure that underscores how the minimum wage — created by Congress after the Great Depression as a way to ensure that Americans were fairly paid for their labor — has failed to keep up with the times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy