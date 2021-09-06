'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Pens Heartfelt Letter After Movie's Premiere: 'We Make History'
Simu Liu took the time to thank everyone involved in making "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on social media after the movie premiered in Theaters Friday. Liu, 32, made history as the first Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) to lead a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the film's premiere day, he shared an artwork on Instagram and penned a lengthy caption thanking the cast members, crew and Disney for making the movie possible.www.ibtimes.com
