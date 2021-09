A 25-year-old woman received minor injuries to her leg after she startled a bear that had broken into her group’s cooler during a trip to Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The woman reported that she was standing by a picnic table, unaware of the bear roughly 15 feet from her, when the bear walked up to her and hit her in the leg. Game wardens handling the call believe that the bear was most likely defending the food it had just discovered in the group’s cooler.