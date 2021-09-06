‘The Walking Dead’: Are Maggie And Negan BFFs Now?
To paraphrase the hit movie Step Brothers: did Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) just become best friends???. Okay, “best friends” might be a bit of a stretch, but — and spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 3 “Hunted” past this point — it’s clear that the duo are definitely being purposefully thrust together by the show. In the episode, after new villains The Reapers attack our group, everyone is scattered, with Maggie in particular being hunted (hence the episode’s title) by the masked, militaristic group.decider.com
