CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’: Are Maggie And Negan BFFs Now?

By Alex Zalben
Decider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo paraphrase the hit movie Step Brothers: did Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) just become best friends???. Okay, “best friends” might be a bit of a stretch, but — and spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 3 “Hunted” past this point — it’s clear that the duo are definitely being purposefully thrust together by the show. In the episode, after new villains The Reapers attack our group, everyone is scattered, with Maggie in particular being hunted (hence the episode’s title) by the masked, militaristic group.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callan Mcauliffe
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
John C. Reilly
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Step Brothers#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Does Daryl die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The final season of The Walking Dead has started airing, and that means all bets are off when it comes to character deaths. As such, fans are worried that Daryl may die in The Walking Dead Season 11. He’s one of the longest surviving cast members, and it’s obvious that the writers aren’t going to let everyone make it through the finale alive. We’ll take a look at Daryl’s chances of survival below.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Andrew Lincoln to return to a series after his departure from the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead It was known to be one of the best series on television, responsible for giving the zombie genre an air of freshness. Over time, the fiction began to fall into certain repetitions of its narrative structure and began to gain some detractors who sneaked in among the defenders of the show of AMC. Regardless of which side people stand on, it is clear that one of the most unforgivable losses for the series was that of Rick Grimes.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Daryl & Carol Won't Look Anything Like The Walking Dead According to Norman Reedus

As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: the character who returned worse than ever in season 11

Went back The Walking Dead! The AMC series has already broadcast the first episode of its final season through its streaming service and is already beginning to generate debates with what has been seen. It was the kickoff to close a story that has been on television for more than a decade, a time in which it garnered millions of fans around the world, who watched how Negan showed his darker side again.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl Sees a Familiar Face in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reunite with an old friend in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. After surviving the deadly Reaper attack that scatters Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group on the road to Meridian, a lone wolf Daryl covers himself in walker gore as he's stalked by the red-and-white skull-faced Reaper focused on in Season 11 trailers. It's Dog who picks up a familiar scent in a scene from Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its September 12 airing on AMC.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV SeriesNME

‘American Horror Stories’ review: teen-slanted spin-off is dead on arrival

On paper, American Horror Stories should be the perfect spin-off series – its weekly anthology format of self-contained episodes should curtail the OTT excesses of its veteran parent show, American Horror Story, which tends to set up a brilliant premise, tone and collection of intriguing characters before veering off into an incoherent, implausible and logic-defying mess.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals Negan and Maggie ‘may need one another’

Last Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead saw further conflict between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While Negan left her for dead in the Season 11 premiere, the character made it out alive — and pistol-whipped Negan for it. However, she did let him live, which...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Netflix The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2: Release Date, Spoilers and Is it Worth Waiting?

With the final season in progress, Netflix’s Walking dead season, 11, has been finally airing and finally giving us the satiation that the cure is to be found of the monstrous disease pretty soon! Based on the comic composed by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard with the same name, the series features a group of people striving to save themselves from the zombie apocalypse and remain alive beneath constant threat from the constant threat of the zombies who are called ‘WALKERS’.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan Reacts to Negan's "Disgusting" Comment About Glenn

The Walking Dead has never been a series to shy away from sensitive topics, but Glenn is still a sensitive topic for fans everywhere. If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Steven Yeun's beloved character was written off the series at the beginning of The Walking Dead Season 7 in a gruesome scene that found him murdered by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Walking Dead’ Stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Break Down Maggie vs Negan

(This article contains spoilers for the second episode of the final season of “The Walking Dead”) There’s a lot to process through the first two episodes of this climactic season of “The Walking Dead.” While I’m sure everybody’s gonna be talking about the Stephanie situation first after watching the episode, let’s not forget about the ongoing feud between Maggie and Negan over Negan murdering Glenn back in season 7.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 7

With Fear the Walking Dead set to return this October, AMC has released a new trailer for season 7 of the zombie drama series which sees the survivors trying to adapt to life in the post-blast landscape after Teddy detonated nuclear warheads across Texas last season; watch it here…. Teddy...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Episode 4 delves into the world of the Reapers and introduces Pope

Fans can look forward to a Daryl-centric episode of The Walking Dead this Sunday, according to the synopsis. On top of this, there are already rumors circulating that Daryl (Norman Reedus) will meet up with a lost love. The first few episodes of Season 11 of The Walking Dead have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy