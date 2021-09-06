CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Thomas provides new path to Division I soccer in Minnesota

By Andy Greder
Pioneer Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Thomas will play its first Division I men’s soccer home game on Monday — a big moment not only for the Tommies but for the sport in the state of Minnesota. St. Thomas coach Jon Lowery will be focused on the micro elements that will go into getting their first win this season after an 0-4 start. But the Apple Valley native now in his 10th season at the helm of the Tommies also takes a macro view of the potential affect of adding another key rung in the player-development ladder.

