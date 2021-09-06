CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Britain's Sharma arrives in China's Tianjin for climate talks

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jspi_0bncSXXy00
Alok Sharma attends a virtual news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 12, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/Files

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's senior climate change official Alok Sharma arrived in Tianjin on Sunday to meet representatives from government and business ahead of the next round of global climate talks scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.

Sharma, a government minister and President of the COP 26 climate talks, said via Twitter late on Saturday that he had arrived in China and was meeting top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua to discuss "how we work together" to ensure the November summit is successful.

"I welcome China's commitment to climate neutrality by 2060 and look forward to discussing China's policy proposals towards this goal, its plans for submitting an enhanced 2030 emissions reduction target, as well as how we work towards a successful multilateral outcome at COP26," he said via press release.

China, the world's biggest emitter of climate-warming greenhouse gas, is coming under pressure to announce more ambitious measures on coal production and consumption.

Britain and other G7 nations have also asked China to introduce more near-term policies to help ensure its longer-term targets are achieved. read more

However, climate watchers expect it to stick to its current trajectory of allowing coal consumption to rise further until 2025 before starting to decline.

Sharma's visit to China comes just three days after John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, met with Xie and other top Chinese government officials to discuss joint actions on tackling the climate crisis.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Kerry that climate change "cannot be separated" from broader diplomatic disputes between the two sides, But Kerry said resolving the crisis was "not ideological, not partisan, and not a geostrategic weapon." read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Climate Change#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Related
BusinessTelegraph

China crisis for chip maker Arm

Many Western businesses operating in China have become used to dealing with traditions and laws outside their comfort zone. Executives at the British microchip company Arm could be justified in feeling exasperated, however. For more than a year, Arm has been trying to wrestle back control of its Chinese venture...
ChinaCNBC

Germany's envoy to China dies just two weeks into the job

German ambassador to China Jan Hecker has died, barely two weeks into the job, the European nation's foreign office said on Monday. Hecker, 54, a foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, had just taken up his post on Aug. 24, the embassy in the Chinese capital said in a posting on its social media Wechat account.
EnvironmentNBC San Diego

Britain's Economy Is Already Seeing a Rapid Shift Due to Climate Change

Climate change could spark major shifts in British produce in the coming decades as the country attempts to avoid a "catastrophic" environmental fallout, experts have said. At the end of July, the U.K.'s Royal Meteorological Society published its State of the U.K. Climate 2020 report, with the authors noting that last year was England's third warmest year since records began in 1884.
Politicscrossroadstoday.com

China warns Kerry that bad ties could set back climate talks

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday that deteriorating U.S.-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change. Wang told Kerry by video link that such cooperation cannot be separated from the broader relationship and called on the U.S....
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

China Ties Climate to Better U.S. Relations in Kerry Talks

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said political tensions with China affect the outlook for climate cooperation, as top Chinese officials pushed Washington to commit to improvements in their broader relationship. “If you have three major leaders publicly telling President Biden’s climate envoy that this is affecting outlook, it...
EconomyBirmingham Star

'China's BRI a threat to climate change and environment'

Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI) is a threat to climate change and is responsible for causing environmental degradation as almost 90 per cent of its energy projects are carbon-intensive and operate on fossil fuel, a think tank has said. The BRI is set to aggravate...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
ChinaPosted by
@JohnLocke

Climate Policies That Boost China’s Prospects

Jordan McGillis writes at National Review Online about China’s dubious approach to climate policy. As planned, China’s new emissions-trading scheme (ETS) is doing nothing to reduce its emissions. Launched in July, the ETS encompasses 2,200 companies that operate coal- and natural-gas-fired power plants — facilities responsible for 40 percent of...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to Japan and the People’s Republic of China

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Tokyo, Japan and Tianjin, People’s Republic of China from August 31 to September 3, 2021, to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis. The Special Envoy’s travel bolsters the United States’ bilateral and multilateral efforts to raise climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

U.S. climate envoy Kerry visits Japan, China for talks on emissions

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry arrived in Tokyo for talks on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other officials on cooperation on carbon emissions and cutting support for fossil fuels, especially coal, before heading to Tianjin. Talks in the two Asian economic powerhouses will be...
Economyinvesting.com

China’s Conflicting Climate and Economic Goals Roil Commodities

(Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to thread the needle between an often conflicting array of environmental, economic, social and geopolitical objectives are playing out in increasingly unpredictable global commodity markets. The world’s biggest consumer of raw materials, and a major producer of some of them, is attempting to curb carbon emissions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

U.S.-China tensions spill into climate talks

Chinese officials have used special climate envoy John Kerry's visit to warn the U.S. that mutual work on climate change can't be untethered from other tensions between the two powers. Driving the news: "The Sino-U.S. climate change cooperation cannot be separated from the overall environment of Sino-U.S. relations," the country's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy