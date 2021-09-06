Uncrate Supply #12 – Super Surplus

Every human needs to drink water and plenty of it. And if you’re sticking to the recommended eight-plus glasses a day, chances are at least some of it is coming from the tap. Because of this an easy way to upgrade the water you drink is by installing a purifier on your faucet. A faucet-mounted water purifier is a device that uses a combination of filters and water pressure to reduce the amount of lead, mercury, chlorine and other contaminants coming from your tap. Not only does that make water you drink cleaner, chances are it will taste better too (traces...