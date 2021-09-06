CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Bolsonaro goes all-in on Brazil national day rallies

By Louis GENOT, MAURO PIMENTEL
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRIEb_0bncS0kU00
Brazil's embattled President Jair Bolsonaro is hoping to use independence day rallies to energize his supporters /AFP/File

Fighting record-low poll numbers, a weakening economy and a judiciary he says is stacked against him, President Jair Bolsonaro has called huge rallies for Brazilian independence day Tuesday, seeking to fire up his far-right base.

With polls putting Bolsonaro on track to lose badly to leftist ex-leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in next year's presidential elections, Bolsonaro is hoping to use the rally to energize his supporters.

And September 7 is shaping up to be a turbulent day, with pro- and anti-Bolsonaro demonstrations scheduled in some of the country's biggest cities.

"The time has come to declare our independence for good, to say we will not allow some people in Brasilia to impose their will on us," Bolsonaro told supporters last week in a speech. "The will that matters is yours,"

"Some people in Brasilia" was widely read as a reference to the Supreme Court, which has ordered a series of investigations into Bolsonaro and his inner circle, notably over allegations of systematically spreading fake news from within the government.

Bolsonaro has responded by declaring all-out political war on justices he perceives as hostile. He has signaled that the judges should consider Tuesday's rallies an "ultimatum" -- the latest in a long list of ominous warnings aimed at Congress and the courts.

- 'All or nothing' -

Bolsonaro plans to attend rallies in both Brasilia and economic capital Sao Paulo that day, which marks 199 years since Brazil declared independence from Portugal.

The 66-year-old ex-army captain, who is often compared to former US president Donald Trump, vowed to draw a crowd of more than two million to Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista.

That would be far bigger than his recent rallies, which have had turnout in the tens of thousands.

Bolsonaro is playing "all or nothing" in his fight with Congress, the courts and the electoral system, said political scientist Geraldo Monteiro of Rio de Janeiro State University. Bolsonaro has alleged that there is a risk of massive fraud in next year's elections.

"Each side is looking to show what it's got in its arsenal. The Bolsonaro camp is putting everything they've got into these rallies," he told AFP.

"The question is whether they'll get a significant number of people in the street. I think it will be a watershed moment. If the rallies are big, it will in some ways tip the scale in the president's favor. If they're not, the crisis will continue, but 'Bolsonarismo' might go into a downward spiral."

- 'Calculated risk' -

Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux voiced concern Thursday over the tone, in which the rallies are being organized.

"In a democracy, demonstrations are peaceful, and freedom of speech should not be synonymous with threats or violence," he said.

Hard-core Bolsonaro supporters at such rallies often include off-duty police and gun-toting fans of his tough talk, meaning there is a "real risk of violence," said political consultant Andre Rosa.

"Bolsonaro supporters are very reactionary, they're going to want to go to war," he told AFP.

"The president can't control it if there's violence. He's taking a calculated risk."

Security officials are trying to ensure the rival camps stay apart.

The pro-Bolsonaro march in Brasilia will be held on the Esplanade of Ministries, the avenue leading to the square flanked by the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court.

The square itself will be closed.

The anti-Bolsonaro march in Brasilia will depart from the capital's iconic TV tower, around three kilometers (less than two miles) away.

In Sao Paulo, the anti-Bolsonaro march will be held in the city center, around five kilometers (three miles) from where the president's supporters will rally.

It is a risky strategy for Bolsonaro at a time when polls put his approval rating at an all-time low of around 23 percent and soaring unemployment and inflation have hampered the pandemic recovery of Latin America's biggest economy.

The president also risks alienating key allies, such as speaker of Congress Arthur Lira, who has so far shielded Bolsonaro from scores of impeachment attempts.

"If turmoil erupts, the president knows he'll be the only one who loses," Lira said.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Economy#Latin America#Brazilian#The Supreme Court#Congress Arthur Lira
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Related
PoliticsTimes Daily

Brazil judge claps back at 'undemocratic' Bolsonaro vow

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court's Chief Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuttal to President Jair Bolsonaro, one day after the right-wing leader escalated his feud with the court by vowing to no longer abide by one of its justice's rulings. Support local journalism reporting...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bolsonaro ‘plotting coup’ warn world leaders

A group of world leaders has warned that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and his allies may be plotting a military coup that could “endanger democracy in Brazil”.In an open letter, some 150 parliamentarians, ministers, and ex-presidents from 26 countries sounded an alarm about a potential insurrection on 7 September, modeled after the “stop the steal” uprising at the US Capitol in January.The letter says: “Right now, President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies – including white supremacist groups, military police, and public officials at every level of government – are preparing a nation-wide march against the Supreme Court and Congress on...
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks show of strength, risking backfire

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro got a rousing reception from tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital Tuesday in an Independence Day show of support for the right-wing leader embroiled in a feud with the country's Supreme Court. Bolsonaro, in an address inaudible to...
Economyb975.com

Bolsonaro to meet with striking Brazil truckers, ministry says

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes. Stirred up by the president’s call to action at Tuesday political...
Trafficabc17news.com

Pro-Bolsonaro truckers snarl traffic on Brazil highways

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Truckers have snarled traffic on several Brazilian highways in a show of support for President Jair Bolsonaro even as he pleaded for them to let cars pass. A joint bulletin from the Infrastructure Ministry and Federal Highway Police said truckers were concentrated on federal highways in 15 states. Bolsonaro had rallied supporters on Tuesday to coincide with Independence Day and show strength as his approval ratings sag and he feuds with the Supreme Court. Truckers remain mobilized two days later, raising concern that Bolsonaro has lost control of his supporters after firing them up with incendiary rhetoric.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Analysis-Bolsonaro Rallies Base but Turns off Allies and Markets

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro filled wide avenues in Brazil's biggest cities with his supporters on Tuesday, but the depth of their fervor did little to help his narrowing appeal. While his attacks on the Supreme Court and election integrity may keep his core base activated - roughly...
PoliticsRebel Yell

Brazil | The Supreme Court is reacting strongly to the Bolsonaro attacks

(Brasilia) The Supreme Court on Wednesday reacted very sharply to the “anti-democratic” attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro the day before during the national holiday demonstrations in Brazil, assuring that “no one would close the country’s highest court”. Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 3:09 pm. The far-right president has been...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Maximum tension in Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro leads a march and issues an ultimatum against the judges of the Supreme Court

Brazil celebrates its Independence Day under high tension: the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro summoned marches for “freedom” with which it hopes to massively mobilize its most radical bases at a time when it is at odds with the judiciary and in the midst of a decline in popularity. The authorities deployed thousands of troops in Brasilia and São Paulo for fear of incidents.
AmericasPosted by
The Independent

Protests in Brazil as Bolsonaro critics accuse him of attempting coup

Thousands of protesters have arrived in Brazil’s capital to celebrate Independence Day and support embattled President Jair Bolsonaro.Demonstrators have already pushed through barriers and clashed with police as they tried to advance towards Congress in Brasilia on Monday night.Footage on news website Metrópoles showed police using pepper spray at protesters who responded by letting off fireworks as horns blared from trucks.The country is braced for yet more disruption on Tuesday as further demonstrations to back the far-right leader in his dispute with the judiciary are planned.Bolsonaro is embroiled in a row with the Supreme Court which has been probing his...
AmericasPosted by
IBTimes

Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies On Brazil National Day Pose High Risk

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro will take to the streets Tuesday in hundreds of cities across Brazil for a high-risk national holiday -- but opponents of the far-right leader are hoping to frustrate him with massive counter-protests. The pro- and anti-Bolsonaro demonstrations will make for an unpredictable Brazilian Independence Day....
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: The most dangerous Trump exposé

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals." What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published...
Public HealthValueWalk

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers; Requirements Not Reasoning, Cost Shifting, and Grant Conditions All Worked. Biden' COVID Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics For Anti-Vaxxers. WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2021) - Frustrated as things go from very bad to even worse, President Joe Biden' COVID advisors are mulling using the...
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.

Comments / 0

Community Policy